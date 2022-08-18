Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Lobster on Franklin Rd has abruptly closedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Lavender House opens as Virginia Tech's new LBGTQ living and learning centerCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rawleigh Quarles the first black Fire Chief in Roanoke has written a book about his journeyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ursula's Cafe offers donate what you can so everyone can eatCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
shoredailynews.com
Pry era begins at Virginia Tech with designs on dominant D
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Brent Pry’s initial stint at Virginia Tech came 25 years ago as an assistant to longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In his return as the Hokies’ coach, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State and his defensive coordinator, Chris Marve, count restoring the program’s defensive reputation as a top priority.
WSLS
Beck is back with Virginia Tech football
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry calls him “White Lightning” because of his remarkable speed. The Hokies football program is hoping that speed can be on display this season as Cole Beck makes a return to the gridiron. “When I stopped playing football I...
intermatwrestle.com
2022-23 Virginia Tech Schedule Breakdown
Virginia Tech coaches (from left) Jared Frayer, Tony Robie, and Cody Brewer (photo courtesy of Sam Janicki; SJanickiPhoto.com) Last week, the #17 ranked dual meet team, Virginia Tech, released their schedule for the 2022-23 season. The ever-increasing ACC makes for a tough built-in schedule with teams like NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Virginia. Head Coach Tony Robie and staff have found other schools outside of the league to make for a very imposing slate. The Hokies are set to take on the preseason #3, #4, and #5 teams in dual competition with Missouri, Ohio State, and Cornell. In addition to Virginia Tech's duals, they are set to enter the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, which will likely be the toughest in-season tournament this year. For a school that has typically had difficulty finding Big Ten schools to agree to meet in a dual setting, the Hokie staff has provided their team with many challenging events that will prepare them for the 2023 postseason.
Hokiesports.com
Get to know the new Hokies: Reagan Goeke
1. At what age did you begin playing volleyball and what do you love most about playing?. RG: I started playing volleyball in fifth grade! The thing I love most about it is the competitive team culture on the court! Growing up, I played tennis (which is a very individual sport on the court), so being able to play with the support of your team right next to you, going through the same stressful moments, is an incredible feeling. More specifically, though, I love being a middle and having the opportunity to block everything on the other side of the net.
cardinalnews.org
Top advocate for Virginia’s private colleges retires; will raise llamas
There’s not a college within 20 miles of Bedford. But for the last 40 years, the town has served as the heartbeat of Virginia’s private college system. Since 1983, from the law office founded by his father, Robert Lambeth Jr. has presided over the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia, or CICV, a nonprofit organization representing 27 accredited nonprofit independent colleges and universities in Virginia, from Appalachian School of Law and Emory & Henry to George Washington University and everywhere in between.Since taking over CICV from the organization’s founder, Lambeth, 73, has been single-minded in marshaling the resources of the commonwealth’s individual colleges, when appropriate, to keep them affordable and accessible for Virginians from all walks of life.
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
WSLS
Spin the Wheel! Mark Walberg to host ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” is coming to Roanoke in September, and a celebrity host has been announced. On Monday, the Berglund Center announced that Mark Walberg, longtime host of Antique Roadshow, will be hosting “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” in September. “Like most...
WSLS
Power restored for hundreds after severe weather rolls through Central, Southwest Virginia
Power has been restored for nearly 2,000 AEP customers after severe weather left many in the dark Monday morning. More than 2,000 AEP customers are in the dark following thunderstorms and showers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. Those power outages are concentrated in Pulaski County, which has 1,253 in total...
pcpatriot.com
Valley Harvest Christian School marks first day with Ribbon Cutting
Monday, August 15 marked the first day of classes for the newly established Valley Harvest Christian School in Dublin, which offers instruction for students attending 1st through 10th grades. School Administrator Derek Burton and Lead Pastor Steve Willis, along with several members of the VHCS staff and all 35 new students, marked this auspicious occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
whee.net
Patrick leads area in SOL scores
Patrick schools showing quickest recovery from pandemic. The latest Standards of Learning scores are out and while Martinsville and Henry County school districts fell below state averages, Patrick County exceeded those averages in all categories. The Virginia Department of Education released the scores for all public schools on Thursday and out of the three school districts, Patrick County not only outpaced the state, but had better scores in every subject area than either Henry County or Martinsville and improved in all categories over the previous year.
SSI Diagnostica To Merge With Roanoke Area Based TechLab
SSI Diagnostica Group (SSID) has announced that it has finalized its acquisition of Blacksburg-based TechLab, a leading biotech developer and manufacturer. TechLab has a long history in the Roanoke-area as it was founded at Virginia Tech in the 1970s and its facilities continue to be a major employer in Blacksburg. The acquisition is anticipated to […]
UPDATE: Explosives found at two locations in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bomb threat has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated in Bluefield. According to officials, buildings located on Bland Street and Federal Street have been evacuated. Commission Greg Puckett tells LOOTPRESS that it’s being investigated. It appears the threat is not credible. No injuries...
WSLS
Sunday’s rounds of rain cause risk for localized flooding for some
ROANOKE, Va. – As we’ve been mentioning for a few days, we’ll wrap up the weekend with the wettest weather of the week. Showers stay scattered in coverage through the morning and midday, but become more widespread during the afternoon. The clouds and rain are likely to...
WSLS
Red Lobster in Roanoke closing its doors after more than 43 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Red Lobster has officially closed its doors, something that took many by surprise. The seafood restaurant was located on 3529 Franklin Road, SW and served the Star City for more than four decades. A sign that was posted on the door says it was...
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia Residents
Inflation is affecting Americans. Several states are putting forward programs to help residents. One more group of Americans can look forward to relief because of a new law. Virginia already has a program to help citizens. And another is underway. This one focuses on the residents of Salem, Virginia.
Blue Ridge Muse
When stores, like pharmacies, can’t stay open as promised, it’s time to shop elsewhere
A lot of Floyd County residents found themselves without access to needed prescription medications because the pharmacy at CVS on Main Street in the town is closed for a third straight day, citing a failure to have a licensed pharmacist on the premises. To make matters worse, those who need...
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WDBJ7.com
Heritage Day Festival returns to Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery Museum of Art and History’s Heritage Day Festival returns August 20. It will take over downtown Christiansburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival will have live music, food, arts and crafts, vendors and a beer garden. Casey Jenkins, the executive director...
WSLS
‘Everybody gets an opportunity to eat’: New donate-what-you-can café in the Star City
ROANOKE, Va. – Order’s up at Ursula’s Café in Roanoke. It’s a donate-what-you-can café and community arts venue, co-founded by Ami Trowell. “That way everybody gets an opportunity to eat. Because if you have a little more, you give a little more. If you have just enough and if you don’t have any to donate this time, then you also still get to eat,” said Trowell.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
