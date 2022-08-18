Virginia Tech coaches (from left) Jared Frayer, Tony Robie, and Cody Brewer (photo courtesy of Sam Janicki; SJanickiPhoto.com) Last week, the #17 ranked dual meet team, Virginia Tech, released their schedule for the 2022-23 season. The ever-increasing ACC makes for a tough built-in schedule with teams like NC State, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Virginia. Head Coach Tony Robie and staff have found other schools outside of the league to make for a very imposing slate. The Hokies are set to take on the preseason #3, #4, and #5 teams in dual competition with Missouri, Ohio State, and Cornell. In addition to Virginia Tech's duals, they are set to enter the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, which will likely be the toughest in-season tournament this year. For a school that has typically had difficulty finding Big Ten schools to agree to meet in a dual setting, the Hokie staff has provided their team with many challenging events that will prepare them for the 2023 postseason.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO