Enormous Alligator Terrorizes North Carolina Family: 'Like Lake Placid'
Carol Woollery and her daughter pulled out of their driveway and were met with an alligator turning to face them with its mouth open.
Trotline Fisherman Catches 104-Pound Mississippi State Record Blue Catfish
Christopher Halley caught an absolute monster blue catfish on a trotline on July 31st—and now he’s a state record holder. On July 30, Halley set trotlines on the Mississippi River baited with his family’s secret bait recipe. At first, the fishing was slow, and summer storms were pummeling Halley with rain. Still, Halley kept after it. Instead of heading back to the boat ramp, he stayed on the river and spent the night in his War Eagle 961 Blackhawk boat.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Smith: Wisconsin high school bass anglers land top honors in national championship
The good news was Reece Keeney of Winneconne and Bryce Moder of Hortonville qualified for the 2022 Bassmaster High School National Championship. The not so good news was it would be held on Lake Hartwell, a mammoth reservoir in South Carolina they had never fished. And to further tip the...
Rainbow Trout Waterslide Used To Restock Lake In Washington State
There’re some things that are just cool to see. A tube filled with beautiful rainbow trout sliding their way to their new home is one of those things. There are many fish stocking methods like the helicopter drop and the plane drop that we’ve seen. As satisfying as...
