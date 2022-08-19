Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.There are few fates worse in the world than trying to get to sleep with a pillow that is just a tad too warm at night. Especially during the warmer months of the year, trying to get to sleep if you aren’t comfortable at night is a near impossible task. So many nights this year alone have been spent fruitlessly flipping my pillow over and over again looking for that cooler side that simply didn’t exist. Brooklinen recently released a new product through its...

WALMART ・ 27 MINUTES AGO