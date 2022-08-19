Read full article on original website
AEW Reveals New Fight Forever Video Game Details
On Wednesday, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana revealed new details about AEW: Fight Forever video game while at Gamescom in Germany. In the live stream, there was new footage shown of the game. Here are the highlights, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:. A “deep career mode” was confirmed. Players will go “on...
Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’
Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
‘House Of Ho’ New Cast Members Bella & Kim Tease ‘Complicated’ Drama & More In Season 2
The Ho family is ready to bring even more love, laughs, and luxury in House of Ho season 2. Bella and Kim Ho will be joining the family onscreen this season and spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what to expect. Bella’s father is Andy Ho, the “youngest troublemaker of all the Ho siblings.” Kim’s father is Tien Ho, who is “one of the 11 children in the Ho family tree.”
‘Road House’: Joaquim De Almeida, Darren Barnet, Kevin Carroll & JD Pardo Join Prime Video Reimagining Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
EXCLUSIVE: Joaquim de Almeida (Fast X), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Kevin Carroll (Showtime’s Let the Right One In) and JD Pardo (Mayans M.C.) have signed on for roles in Prime Video’s reimagining of the 1989 MGM film Road House, which has entered production in the Dominican Republic. The actors join an ensemble led by Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, which also includes two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor, Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery, as previously announced. The original action-thriller, which Rowdy Herrington directed...
