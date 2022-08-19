Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 Of Young Rock
According to a report from Pwinsider, NBC is in the process of looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan on the third season of ‘Young Rock‘. The casting call says the character will be a recurring guest star. The production for the third season of ‘Young Rock’ begins next month in Memphis, TN.
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
