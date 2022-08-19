Read full article on original website
Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour
Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
Coldplay tour: How to get tickets for 2023 stadium concerts
Coldplay have announced dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running...
Muse announce summer 2023 UK tour dates
Muse will take their Will Of The People tour on the road in the UK in May and June 2023
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition
Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary
In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
Metallica Release Official Lyric Video For ‘Master of Puppets’
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
What Bob Dylan Had to Say About The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ After Paul McCartney Played Him the Album
Here's what Bob Dylan had to say about The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' after the group's Paul McCartney played him the album.
Members of Metallica, AC/DC and Travis Barker added to Taylor Hawkins tribute gigs
New artists have joined the bill for the forthcoming tribute gigs for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, with livestream details also announced. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that, together...
Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
What is Nichole Sakura Doing Now?
Nichole Sakura has starred in shows like 'Shameless' and 'Superstore' — learn what the actor has been up to recently and her upcoming project.
"I Just Killed My Dad": A closer look at the true story behind the Netflix father-son murder series
Netflix's documentary, "I Just Killed My Dad," is as horrifying as it sounds. The three-part series revisits the true story of Anthony Templet, who was just 17 years of age when he murdered his father, Burt, in their Baton Rouge home. At first glance, the crime seemed both simple and...
Watch Johnny Marr perform classic Smiths tracks onstage with The Killers
The British indie guitar hero has been performing There Is A Light That Never Goes Out and other hits from his old band. Johnny Marr jumped onstage during The Killers headline set this weekend to perform a short run of Smiths tunes with the Las Vegas band. Marr is currently...
Alter Bridge Reveal First 2023 North American Tour Dates With Mammoth WVH + More
Who stateside is ready for some Pawns & Kings? After finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe, Alter Bridge will kick off the new year by touring in support of their latest album in the U.S. and Canada. The band just announced a North American tour leg, hitting 30 cities...
Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video
Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in...
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” Allison, born in...
Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive
The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
