ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour

Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
MUSIC
The Independent

Coldplay tour: How to get tickets for 2023 stadium concerts

Coldplay have announced dates for their 2023 UK and European live tour shows.The band will continue their Music of the Spheres world tour next summer, following a string of 2022 shows.In June 2023, Coldplay will play stadium shows at the Etihad in Manchester and the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.The tour will also see the band travel to Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands.Last week, Coldplay played six sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. During Saturday (20 August) night’s show, they were joined on stage by Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge for a rendition of Kate Bush’s “Running...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RadarOnline

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources

Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Randy Rhoads Claimed He Was Too Tired for Ozzy Osbourne Audition

Randy Rhoads claimed he was too tired to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band, the late guitarist’s brother says. It wasn't the only excuse he used before finally taking part a trial performance in September 1979 as Osbourne was assembling his first post-Black Sabbath band, according to the new documentary Randy Rhoads: Reflections of a Guitar Icon.
MUSIC
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Some Revelations About Mutt Lange, Shania Twain’s Ex-Husband from ‘Not Just a Girl’ Netflix Documentary

In the 1990s Shania Twain’s career exploded behind the one-two punch of The Woman In Me and Come On Over, albums that effortlessly blended country music tradition and her distinctive singing style with dynamic flashes of pop and rock. And in the producer’s chair for those records was Robert John “Mutt” Lange, who at the time was coming off absolutely huge hits with AC/DC’s Back in Black and Def Leppard’s Pyromania, but it wasn’t just a professional collaboration. “We met, we fell in love, we were engaged, wrote an entire album, all in six months, and got married in that six months as well,” Shania Twain says in an archival clip included in her new Netflix documentary Not Just a Girl.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour

Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Tour Dates Concerts#
Popculture

Frederick Waite Jr. Dead at 55: Musical Youth Drummer Played on 'Pass the Dutchie'

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr., the '80s music legend behind the hit song "Pass the Dutchie," which recently featured on Stranger Things Season 4, has died. Waite passed away in Birmingham, where Musical Youth were formed in 1979, on July 20, according to a city council notice. His cause of death is not known. Waite was 55.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Johnny Marr perform classic Smiths tracks onstage with The Killers

The British indie guitar hero has been performing There Is A Light That Never Goes Out and other hits from his old band. Johnny Marr jumped onstage during The Killers headline set this weekend to perform a short run of Smiths tunes with the Las Vegas band. Marr is currently...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Slipknot Haunted by Something Seriously Spooky in New ‘Yen’ Video

Something’s haunting Corey Taylor in the new music video for Slipknot’s recent song, “Yen,” from their upcoming LP, The End, So Far. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, the clip is set in a large, creepy mansion and cuts between psychedelic-tinged shots of Slipknot performing the track, and a sequence in which a maskless Taylor stumbles around the large space, followed by all manner of unnerving, occult-ish  figures. At one point, Taylor embraces a woman on fire, while the clip ends with a suitably eerie postscript: Tortilla Man playing a toy piano in an empty garden in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82

Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” Allison, born in...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy