Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts is closing out the 2022 season of Oregon City's Concerts in the Park series. The band will be playing hits of the 1950s and '60s at the End of the Oregon Trail on the evening of Aug. 25. It's the seventh concert this year as part of the free series. This week will also be the last free Movies in the Park event for the season. "Sing 2" will be showing at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 26, at Welsey Lynn Park, 12901 Frontier Parkway, Oregon City. Due to limited parking for these events, Oregon City parks department officials "highly suggest" carpooling, taking public transportation, calling a cab/ride share or other options you can think of. When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City Admission: Free Offsite parking: Free Onsite parking: $5 cash only; lot opens at 4 p.m. Food/beer sales: Starting at 5:30 p.m.

3 DAYS AGO