Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily Scarvie
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily Scarvie
KGW
Local designer shows off debut collection for Portland Fashion Week
Janelle Arnold, 24, launched her own fashion line last year. She wants to challenge the lack of diversity in the industry both among designers and sizing and models.
kptv.com
Portland Garment Factory creates sustainable, wearable designs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Garment Factory is extending Oregon’s tradition of makers and designers like Nike and Pendleton by making the designs they create more sustainable. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the factory to learn more about how they do it. Check out Portland...
Your antiques may or may not be the treasure you think they are
West Linn Historical Society's Vintage Roadshow helps locals understand the value of their family heirlooms "Your kids don't want this stuff." That was the advice from Gary Germer, featured appraiser who offered more than 30 appraisals for the West Linn Historical Society's annual Vintage Roadshow. Held on a beautiful Sunday afternoon at the McLean House and Park in West Linn, the event saw close to 75 attendees, some bringing family paintings, jewelry, vintage posters and even a drum used during the Civil War. Germer is the owner of Gary Germer & Associates of Portland. He is considered one of Oregon's...
KGW
Hello, Rose City! to premiere on KGW in September
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hello, Rose City! is a brand-new lifestyle show for Portland. It’s a show that embraces the fun and excitement of the Rose City!. In each 30-minute episode, you can meet trendsetters, changemakers, local celebrities, and health and lifestyle experts. You’ll learn about the area's biggest happenings, products and more. Every show will bring Oregon and Southwest Washington viewers valuable, useful information and leave them feeling smarter and more connected to the community.
People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun
The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
Dezeen
Mass-timber office in Portland is world's largest commercial Living Building
Mass-timber framing, compostable toilets and a rooftop photovoltaic array are among the sustainable features in PAE Living Building, an Oregon office building that was designed and partly funded by US studio ZGF Architects. Named after one of its key tenants – the engineering firm PAE – the building is located...
WWEEK
Take a Closer Look Inside Portland’s Most Mysterious Ruins
What’s your favorite abandoned building? We all have one, right?. For the longest time, I was obsessed with the Radke Auto Parts building at that weird angular intersection of North Fessenden and Columbia Way. Couldn’t you just imagine two candy-paint, kitted-out classic Cadillacs on display on the little triangle pocket of sidewalk in front of the entrance? It’s been empty for as long as I remember. But what was that place like in its heyday?
Soul2Soul event provides a space for Black artists, creators and entrepreneurs to showcase talent
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland event that brings the African American community together is back for its second year. Soul2Soul is meant to celebrate the resilience and uniqueness of the Black community. This year, the event took place outside Revolution Hall in Portland. Attendees were able to listen to...
beachconnection.net
Bus Tour in Sept Digs Into Oregon Coast Black Pioneer History
(Astoria, Oregon) – Sometimes the phrase a “fascinating ride” along the Oregon coast is quite literal. In this case, a tour bus is set for September 18 along the north coast that digs into black pioneer history of this part of northwest Oregon, a subject largely unknown to regional residents. Like Native American history here, it's left untouched by culture and school systems alike. (Above: Seaside. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Readers respond: Single drivers clogging HOV
I often must drive from downtown Portland north to Vancouver. The high-occupancy vehicle lane is, in my experience, almost always filled with single-driver cars. Today we counted over 20 of them in about a one-mile stretch; all but one had Washington plates. Installing a few traffic cameras to send tickets to these scofflaws would almost certainly pay for themselves quickly, provide another source of revenue to the city of Portland and clean up the persistent and problematic congestion in this lane. Thomas Hartmann, Portland.
beckersasc.com
Oregon vascular practice welcomes 2 new surgeons
Bend, Ore.-based vascular practice Inovia Vein Specialty Centers is expanding its surgical team. Lauren Wikholm, MD, joined Inovia's clinic in Happy Valley, the practice said Aug. 19. She is a member of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society. Todd Jones, MD, joined the practice's Portland clinic. He is a member...
idesignarch.com
Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard
This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
Channel 6000
No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
KGW
PHOTOS: Portland receives beagle plane
A plane full of beagles touched down in Oregon on Aug. 20. Close to 150 dogs were on the flight, with 80 destined for OHS.
alamedahistory.org
Dolph Park: Restrictions shaped the early neighborhood, creating an enclave of wealth and big houses
We’ve often wondered about Dolph Park: the island of tall trees, large houses and lush landscaping a few blocks west of Grant High School in Northeast Portland. Who were the Dolphs? How did this place come to be? What was here before?. Today a subset of the Grant Park...
Totally tagged: What's being done about Portland's graffiti problem
PORTLAND, Ore. — The amount of graffiti in Portland has risen to become quite literally a million-dollar problem. Earlier this year, the Oregon Department of Transportation awarded $2 million to a contractor in order to clean up graffiti and litter. But for a long time, it has seemed like clean-up after the fact is the best that anyone in Portland can hope for — and even that is hit or miss.
Remembering Rockwood's history at the Gresham Museum
Donations needed for exhibit celebrating communities outside of city's 'Historic Downtown.'Rockwood was named after pioneering farmers encountered nearly unworkable soil filled with rocks and boulders — an unfortunate legacy of the ancient Missoula Floods. But nevertheless a small community grew around the crossroads of Stark and 181st — then the intersection of Baseline and Rockwood roads. The community was characterized by the roadhouses that served stagecoach traffic leaving Portland. At least one, known as Birdleg's Place, was owned by a Black resident and in operation until 1936, outlasting many competitors that shuttered during Prohibition. A D V E...
Johnny Limbo to close out Oregon City concert season
Concerts in the Park series ends Aug. 25; last free Movies in the Park event for the season is Aug. 26.Johnny Limbo & the Lugnuts is closing out the 2022 season of Oregon City's Concerts in the Park series. The band will be playing hits of the 1950s and '60s at the End of the Oregon Trail on the evening of Aug. 25. It's the seventh concert this year as part of the free series. This week will also be the last free Movies in the Park event for the season. "Sing 2" will be showing at dusk (about 8:30 p.m.) on Friday, Aug. 26, at Welsey Lynn Park, 12901 Frontier Parkway, Oregon City. Due to limited parking for these events, Oregon City parks department officials "highly suggest" carpooling, taking public transportation, calling a cab/ride share or other options you can think of. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 Where: End of the Oregon Trail, 1726 Washington St., Oregon City Admission: Free Offsite parking: Free Onsite parking: $5 cash only; lot opens at 4 p.m. Food/beer sales: Starting at 5:30 p.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oaks Amusement Park introduces new chaperone policy
Following a spike in violent behavior from younger guests, officials with the Oaks Amusement Park implemented a new policy that people 17-and-younger must be accompanied by someone at least 21 years old to take part in the open skate sessions.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Go for Delicious Italian Food in Portland
Are you new to Portland and looking for somewhere to eat?. Or maybe you love Italian food and want to find new places to enjoy it. Whatever the case, I have taken it upon myself to be your friendly guide. Portland is an amazing city famous for its vibrant food,...
