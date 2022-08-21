ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboy Poppy wins Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year

By By Chris Day Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A rising hip hop artist from Greenville has picked up the top prize for his class at a recent music awards ceremony.

Playboy Poppy won this year’s Best Male Hip Hop Artist at the Carolina Music Awards, said Guap White, an Elizabeth City-based promoter who goes by the name Guap.

The awards ceremony was held Aug. 6 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, said Guap, CEO of King Music Corp.

Playboy Poppy, whose real name is Jertaves Jenkins, gave the headline performance by singing two of his songs, Heart Surgeon and Dark Side, the latter being off his latest album “Most Valuable Playa,” said Guap, who also attended the awards event.

“It was an honor to have an artist on the label win the Best Male Hip Hop Artist award,” he said.

Guap is a Hertford native who represents a handful of rising talented hip hop artists including Tonio Dollaz. Guap’s goal is to promote local talent who might not otherwise get the attention artists in bigger cities garner, he said.

“We as a team are extremely thankful and would like to serve as an example to all upcoming artists in eastern North Carolina that you do not have to be from a big city to receive recognition for your hard work,” Guap said, referring to Playboy Poppy’s rise. Playboy Poppy plans to release “Most Valuable Playa 2” on Sept. 9.

“Most Valuable Playa” debuted March 18 at No. 21 on the Top 100 iTunes global charts, Guap said last spring.

“Most Valuable” also rose to No. 22 on the Top 100 Apple Music on its release date.

“Most Valuable Playa” is the performer’s fifth album. It includes six songs and features three videos.

The track listing includes the songs, “Most Valuable Playa,” “Seize the Moment,” “Dark Side,” “Go,” “Still Outside” and “Hood Story.”

The video for “Seize the Moment” was filmed at Roundtree Drive and Cox Street in the west Greenville community of Moyewood, where Playboy Poppy grew up.

Overall, Playboy Poppy’s YouTube song videos have drawn more than 1 million views, Guap has said.

Playboy Poppy played football at Fayetteville State University. In an interview posted on YouTube he discusses how sports taught him the discipline and determination that he now applies to his music.

The interview and other features about Jenkins can be viewed on YouTube along with the “Most Valuable Playa” album and other music. Just search for Playboy Poppy and Most Valuable Playa.

