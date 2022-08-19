ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for the stars of UFC 278?

The Octagon headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 278 card, which saw the welterweight title on the line in the main event. In the main event, Kamaru Usman was looking to defend his belt and tie Anderson Silva’s record of starting out a UFC career 16-0 as he rematched Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa took on Luke Rockhold while Merab Dvalishvili fought Jose Aldo on the main card.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'

Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
mmanews.com

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights

UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
Yardbarker

Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278

The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
The Independent

Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’

Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
FanSided

Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us

Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
