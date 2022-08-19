Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards crushes Kamaru Usman with miraculous head kick knockout, wins Welterweight title | UFC 278
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title is on the line at UFC 278 tonight (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) when pound-for-pound kingpin, Kamaru Usman, defends his 170-pound crown for the sixth time against British striking sensation, Leon Edwards, inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman and Edwards first...
Kamaru Usman issues statement following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Kamaru Usman endured his first setback in over 9 years in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 278 event, suffering a brutal KO loss to Leon Edwards. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) collided for the promotions welterweight title this evening in Salt Lake City. The pair had previously met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory.
Pros react after Leon Edwards KO’s Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Tonight’s UFC 278 event was headlined by a rematch between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards for the promotions welterweight title. Usman (20-2 MMA) and Edwards (20-3 MMA) had originally met back in December of 2015, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare‘ earning a unanimous decision victory. Following that win, Kamaru Usman went on to score thirteen straight victories, this while capturing the UFC welterweight title and defending it on five straight occasions in the process.
Video | Colby Covington reacts to Leon Edwards’ nasty knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278
Colby Covington was just as stunned by Leon Edwards‘ win over Kamaru Usman as you’d imagine. Edwards walked into Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the underdog for his UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Usman. In the opening frame of the UFC 278 main event, it appeared as if “Rocky” was ready to prove his doubters wrong.
Watch emotional Anthony Joshua throw belts out of ring after losing to Oleksandr Usyk then deliver rambling speech
ANTHONY JOSHUA threw Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight belts out of the ring before hijacking the microphone to deliver a bizarre speech after his loss to the Ukrainian. The British boxing icon was defeated a second time by Usyk, this time via split decision. After the result was announced, Joshua threw Usyk's...
Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa defeating Luke Rockhold in Saturday’s UFC 278 co-main event
UFC President Dana White has reacted to the three-round war between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold. Costa vs. Rockhold served as the co-main event of UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. It was quite clear that Rockhold had difficulty fighting at high altitude but his toughness carried him through all three rounds.
Tyson Fury reacts after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Anthony Joshua in rematch and confirms that he’s NOT retiring
Tyson Fury has announced that he will NOT be retiring after watching Oleksandr Usyk defeat Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia. Usyk (20-0) and Joshua (24-3) collided for a second time this evening at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The pair had originally met under the...
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
What’s next for the stars of UFC 278?
The Octagon headed to Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday for a solid UFC 278 card, which saw the welterweight title on the line in the main event. In the main event, Kamaru Usman was looking to defend his belt and tie Anderson Silva’s record of starting out a UFC career 16-0 as he rematched Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Paulo Costa took on Luke Rockhold while Merab Dvalishvili fought Jose Aldo on the main card.
Justin Gaethje weighs in on October’s UFC 280 main event: “I’m 100 percent confident that Islam will not dominate Charles”
Justin Gaethje has some strong opinions about the upcoming UFC vacant lightweight title fight between former champion, Charles Oliveira, and top contender, Islam Makhachev. The bout is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi as the main event of UFC 280. Gaethje spoke with various members of the MMA media...
UFC 278 headliner Kamaru Usman is better than MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, says their manager
When it comes to the best fighter he has ever had as a client, the manager for UFC 278 headliner
After Jake Paul hurled insults, Paulo Costa skeptically welcomes boxing offer: 'I think he wants to fight wrestlers'
Jake Paul had his Twitter fingers flying during UFC 278 and among the insults hurled were two at co-main event winner Paulo Costa. A YouTuber-turned-boxer who is frequently the target of callouts from MMA fighters (and vice versa), Paul expressed his disgust for what he considered to be a lack of talent in Costa’s unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold.
mmanews.com
UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Results & Highlights
UFC 278 takes place tonight from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event will see Kamaru Usman attempt a sixth defense of his welterweight title in a rematch with Leon Edwards. While the co-main event will feature a middleweight grudge match between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold.
Yardbarker
Leon Edwards shakes up MMA world after shocking win at UFC 278
The UFC 278 results featured exactly what you would expect from a massive UFC pay-per-view card. Knockouts, submissions, and oh yeah, the end of one of the greatest title reigns in UFC history. The event from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah was headlined by a monumental...
Carl Froch warns Conor McGregor and vows to ‘drag UFC star outside’
Carl Froch has vowed to “drag Conor McGregor outside” in response to an insult from the UFC superstar. The Notorious appeared upset after the former super-middleweight world champion criticised his punching power in a recent interview. Seemingly watching Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, where Froch is serving as an analyst, the Irishman hit out at Froch. He said: “That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. “Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.”Who is this mouthy...
Conor McGregor was reacting to UFC 278 along with us
Here’s a round-up of everything “The Notorious” Conor McGregor thought of UFC 278, including the incredible upset by Leon Edwards. While former UFC champion Conor McGregor was off doing whatever it is Conor McGregor is up to these days (and these days it’s starring in a Road House remake and “retiring” again), he decided to take in UFC 278 like the rest of us.
Dana White reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s unanimous decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 278: “I don’t think Merab did himself a lot of favors tonight”
UFC President Dana White is not impressed by Merab Dvalishvili following UFC 278. Merab had the biggest fight of his pro MMA career thus far on August 20. He went one-on-one with future UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo. Dvalishvili was the number six-ranked UFC bantamweight, while Aldo held the number three spot.
