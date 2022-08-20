Read full article on original website
Related
Giorgio Armani helps evacuate dozens of tourists who take refuge on his boat after he was forced to flee from his luxury villa as wildfires ripped across remote Italian island
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after he was forced to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria due to wildfires. The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seafront property on Wednesday evening and was sitting down for aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke coming from a nearby mountain.
Travel news: Tourists misbehave in Italy and drought reveals lost ruins in UK and Spain
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots
"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
Venice mayor calls out 'imbeciles' surfing Italian city's historic canals
Two tourists in Venice, Italy, infuriated the city's mayor by riding motorized surfboards through the famed Grand Canal this week, prompting Mayor Luigi Brugnaro to call them "imbeciles" who were making a mockery of Venice. Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted video of the pair on Facebook and Twitter, asking everyone in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cntraveler.com
The 20 Best Beaches in Croatia, From Dubrovnik City Spots to Hidden Coves on Brač
Vacationing in Croatia has rapidly become a hot ticket in the past few years—close to 20 million visitors decided to soak up some Croatian sunshine in 2019. Now one of the most visited destinations in the Mediterranean, the rich history and culture, varied architecture and food influenced from various other regions around the continent continue to draw in the crowds. However, with over 2,500 miles of coastline between the mainland and hundreds of spectacular islands, one thing is for certain—the Croatia beaches are where the action's at.
Justice should be colour blind. So why is it served for Ukraine but not the Congolese? | Vava Tampa
While the west races to investigate Russia’s war crimes, it continues to ignore atrocities perpetrated on DRC for 20 years
Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - It was meant to be Europe's stellar year. A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years.
Tuesday briefing: The mystery of the Moscow car bomb attack
Good morning. On Saturday, Darya Dugina, the daughter of the ultranationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed by a car bomb in Moscow. Yesterday, Vladimir Putin called it a “vile, cruel crime”, and Moscow said that Ukraine was responsible. But that description tells only a small part of the story of an attack in the Russian capital that is unprecedented in the six months since the war began.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thailand to extend visas for many tourists from October in bid to boost its economy
Travellers will be able to stay in Thailand for longer, visa-free, after the country announced an extension period in a bid to boost post-pandemic touirsm.Citizens from more than 50 countries – including the UK, most European Union nations, the US, Canada and Australia – are already allowed to stay in Thailand for 30 days without having to apply for a visa ahead of arrival.But soon travellers from these countries will be eligible to receive a 45-day visa stamp in their passports under the new plans.Travellers from other 18 countries entering Thailand under the visa-on-arrival scheme will be allowed to extend...
BBC
Greece promotes smaller islands in post-Covid tourism push
Summer is usually a period when national tourism boards promote their most well-known destinations. But two years of a pandemic have made people who live full-time in tourist hotspots reconsider whether the pre-pandemic norm of "over tourism" should return. And some governments have taken note. This year Greece's tourism ministry...
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
In the Sudanese village of Makaylab, Mohamed Tigani picked through the pile of rubble that was once his mud-brick home, after torrential rains sparked heavy floods that swept it away. In Sudan, heavy rains usually fall between May and October, and the country faces severe flooding every year, wrecking property, infrastructure and crops.
Comments / 0