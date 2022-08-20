Travellers will be able to stay in Thailand for longer, visa-free, after the country announced an extension period in a bid to boost post-pandemic touirsm.Citizens from more than 50 countries – including the UK, most European Union nations, the US, Canada and Australia – are already allowed to stay in Thailand for 30 days without having to apply for a visa ahead of arrival.But soon travellers from these countries will be eligible to receive a 45-day visa stamp in their passports under the new plans.Travellers from other 18 countries entering Thailand under the visa-on-arrival scheme will be allowed to extend...

