FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Illinois Proud
How this Peoria hospital’s new remodels will provide more relief for those with disabilities
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon at the OSF HealthCare Transitional Care Hospital. The hospital is a partnership between OSF HealthCare and Kindred Hospitals. Together, they celebrated and introduced the newly remodeled facilities and patient rooms. There are a total of 29...
videtteonline.com
ISU updates quarantine policies; removes isolation periods for COVID-19 exposures
Illinois State University has updated its quarantine and isolation policies following an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an email sent out to the campus community, ISU stated that individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine, but will be expected to mask for 10 days and get tested five days after the exposure.
Central Illinois Proud
How a monthly Central Illinois block party raises money for charity
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Tavern on Prospect and Junction City Pub came together to host a community block party. Every third Sunday of the month, the two restaurants host a block party in the Junction City Shopping Center parking lot and pick a charity to raise money for. August’s charity was Peoria Public Schools food pantries.
spotonillinois.com
Students at Hardin County Community Unit School District 1 suspended or expelled eight times in a single school year
Springfield tennis player Thien Beaty is ranked 5,018th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 30 total points, split between 30 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
Central Illinois Foodbank announces giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois Foodbank announced a drive-thru food giveaway with the partnership of the Jewish Community Relations Council. The giveaway is open to all Sangamon County residents, regardless of financial eligibility. The distribution will take place at Temple Israel at 1140 W Governor St. in Springfield on Friday, August 26th. The giveaway […]
wcbu.org
Longtime Caterpillar employee recalls Power Parades
Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.
Central Illinois Proud
How yards are uniting the East Bluff community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Through a new yard contest, the community is coming together to highlight the beauty of Peoria’s East Bluff. With constant negative news in the community, a new initiative is working to change that. “It’s like therapy, it gets his mind off things. The more...
wglt.org
Bloomington restaurant faces labor complaint over unpaid overtime pay
The U.S. Department of Labor has accused a Bloomington restaurant chain of denying overtime pay to staff. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Central Illinois district in Peoria accuses Fiesta Ranchera and managers Nicholas and Cynthia Canchola of several labor violations, saying they “repeatedly and willfully” failed to pay hourly employees time-and-a-half when they top 40 hours per week.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
wcbu.org
Peoria may ask state legislators to allow red-light camera installations
The Peoria City Council may ask state legislators to allow for installation of red-light cameras in Peoria County. Automated cameras monitoring intersections for motorists running red lights are currently only allowed under state law in eight Illinois counties, all in the Chicago and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Motorists caught running a red light by a camera can be issued a ticket.
Central Illinois Proud
Previously-sentenced Illinois mom changes aggravated battery plea
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman who was previously sentenced for smothering her 11-month-old daughter was in court Monday for a separate charge. Monday, Angel Vanduker switched her original not-guilty plea regarding an aggravated battery charge. She was accused of biting a nurse back in February. Now,...
Central Illinois Proud
License granted for Peoria marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO (WMBD) — A new dispensary in Peoria will join 184 others with Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses issued by the Pritzker administration. Land of Lincoln Dispensary, LLC, received its license issuance Friday in the third and final wave of licensing by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
1470 WMBD
Coroner: Eureka man is Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. – A Eureka man is the victim in Peoria’s 16th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identifies the victim as Nathan Belcher, 35. He was shot while in an alley near Spring Street and Madison Avenue in the North Valley late Saturday night.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
videtteonline.com
Former Redbird standout Simone Goods dies of cancer
Former Illinois State women's basketball player Simone Goods passed away Saturday after battling cancer since March of 2021. "Simone was a fierce competitor on the court and was a kind soul to all that she encountered. She was a winner in all phases of her life. Her memory will always be close to our hearts, and we will honor her in all we do moving forward," ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie said.
1470 WMBD
Tazewell County Judge to DHS: Explain yourself in court
PEKIN, Ill. – The attorney for a Wahington man accused of attacking his sister and her dog, then setting their home on fire, wants the Illinois Department of Human Services to be held in contempt of court. Tazewell County Assistant Public Defender John Spears made that request Thursday in...
wglt.org
Normal city manager: Wintergreen developer addressing resident concerns
Normal City Manager Pam Reece said she expects the developer of a controversial addition to the Wintergreen subdivision off Beech Street near Interstate 55 will make changes to satisfy neighborhood objections. Reece said Fairlawn Capital pulled the plan from the city council agenda last week after meeting with residents. The...
1470 WMBD
Woman in prison for death of infant gets more time for battery charge
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman who was just sentenced to prison for Involuntary Manslaughter just had some more time tacked on to that. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of Aggravated Battery of a Nurse, and was given two years in prison.
