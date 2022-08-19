Ken Gerber retired from Caterpillar Inc. in 1990 after working for the company for 36 years but that didn’t end his time with the firm. “They called me back on several occasions,” he said happily. “I tell people that I’ve been affiliated with Caterpillar for 63 years,” said Gerber, 90. Along with a stint at the Caterpillar Visitors Center, Gerber has come back to provide assistance to dealers as well as taking part in the company’s Power Parades.

PEORIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO