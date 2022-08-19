Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer
A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
The Minnesota State Bird Proving To Be Fearless Against Our National Bird
Any true Minnesotan knows what I am talking about when I simply say the Minnesota State bird. You can picture it in your head already, black with white spots, a black bill and black head that shimmers a bit of an iridescent green when you're close enough to see and we can't forget it's signature red beady eyes. Yes, I am talking about the Loon.
fox9.com
St. Paul father battling rare illness
Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says
An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mprnews.org
All trails back open after wildfire at Isle Royale National Park
Officials at Isle Royale National Park reported Monday that all trails on the Lake Superior island are now back open, after crews fully contained a wildfire. That fire was first spotted near the Mount Franklin Trail on Aug. 13 and initially forced the closure of a couple campgrounds and several trails near the eastern end of the island, located off Minnesota's North Shore.
mprnews.org
The history of Minnesota's state muffin
Minnesota is known for many things — over 10,000 lakes, the birth place of Prince, being “Minnesota nice” and living in a frozen tundra — but what about muffins? Doug Mack wrote about the history of state foods, including Minnesota's state muffin, for his newsletter Snack Stack. You can read it here.
KEYC
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist. Updated:...
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind
I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
mprnews.org
Minnesota Now August 23, 2022
Today on Minnesota Now, the Minneapolis Police Department says it's ready to deploy drones to combat crime, an update on life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a new Black-led credit union is opening in north Minneapolis and “Ask a Science Teacher” with Jill Jensen of Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley.
The Hotter It Gets The Louder They Get…4 Tips To Quiet Cicadas In Minnesota
This is about the time of year you start to notice a loud noise during the day, and into the evening. That loud 'screaming' noise is a cicada, and they are back again this year. But if you are looking for some ways to lessen the noise, here are some tips to keep them away from your windows.
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Dad 'basically paralyzed from the shoulders down within two days' by illness
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
boreal.org
Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants
From the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources - August 22, 2022. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
mprnews.org
Making the Great-Get Together great for everyone: State Fair focused on addressing accessibility
Joshua Straub has cerebral palsy and is a full time wheelchair user. He has been to the Minnesota State Fair a few times, but says he feels like the fairgrounds have aged and not always kept up with ADA regulations. Some spaces are more difficult than others to access for...
Fly Away From of Minnesota for Only $49 This Fall
Sun Country Airlines promotional emails can feel a bit torturous at times. You go to check your inbox and see an email for a trip to a fun place, but you're stuck behind a desk. At least they provide a good opportunity to daydream. Sun Country's latest offer includes $49...
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream
One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
mprnews.org
What happens when children witness gun violence
St. Paul and its Hmong community are still reeling from the brutal murder-suicide that left five children orphans last week. Those children were in the home when their parents died, and the eldest — a 9-year-old child — reported the deaths to 911. The tragedy has sparked a...
Comments / 0