Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Data show increasing insecticide levels in Minnesota deer

A second year of testing for neonicotinoid insecticides in white tailed deer in Minnesota found the chemical more widespread and at higher levels than in previous sampling. Researchers found the insecticide in 61 percent of 799 deer spleens tested in 2019. But the chemical was found in 94 percent of 496 samples collected in 2021.
fox9.com

St. Paul father battling rare illness

Each year there are fewer than 6,000 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome in the United States. But for those affected by the disorder, life can come to a screeching halt after it leaves them unable to move. This month, a St. Paul man has been hit hard by the rare illness.
St. Paul
Axios

Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says

An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between...
Minnesota
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
mprnews.org

All trails back open after wildfire at Isle Royale National Park

Officials at Isle Royale National Park reported Monday that all trails on the Lake Superior island are now back open, after crews fully contained a wildfire. That fire was first spotted near the Mount Franklin Trail on Aug. 13 and initially forced the closure of a couple campgrounds and several trails near the eastern end of the island, located off Minnesota's North Shore.
mprnews.org

The history of Minnesota's state muffin

Minnesota is known for many things — over 10,000 lakes, the birth place of Prince, being “Minnesota nice” and living in a frozen tundra — but what about muffins? Doug Mack wrote about the history of state foods, including Minnesota's state muffin, for his newsletter Snack Stack. You can read it here.
AM 1390 KRFO

One Outta 10,000! Rare Minnesota Lake Is Truly One Of A Kind

I learned something new today. I learned that we have an actual saltwater lake in our state, and we only have one of them. According to The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Salt Lake, which is located about 3 miles away from Marietta, is a 312-acre meandered lake, which means it crosses the borders of states if I'm not mistaken.
Minnesota
mprnews.org

Minnesota Now August 23, 2022

Today on Minnesota Now, the Minneapolis Police Department says it's ready to deploy drones to combat crime, an update on life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, a new Black-led credit union is opening in north Minneapolis and “Ask a Science Teacher” with Jill Jensen of Scott Highlands Middle School in Apple Valley.
Minneapolis
fox9.com

boreal.org

Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Accepting Applications for Lawns to Legumes Grants

From the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources - August 22, 2022. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) is once again accepting applications for the Lawns to Legumes program. This program aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources. The new application period opens today and applications will be accepted through January 18, 2023.
Minnesota
Kat Kountry 105

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Minnesota
MIX 108

Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream

One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
mprnews.org

What happens when children witness gun violence

St. Paul and its Hmong community are still reeling from the brutal murder-suicide that left five children orphans last week. Those children were in the home when their parents died, and the eldest — a 9-year-old child — reported the deaths to 911. The tragedy has sparked a...

