Cell Phones

International Business Times

Purchasing Over-the-counter Hearing Aids: A Comprehensive Guide

With the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issuing the final rule to accelerate access to over-the-counter hearing aids, millions of Americans will be able to purchase the product directly from stores or online retailers. The rules, effective from mid-October, will allow people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy...
AMERICAS
MedCity News

An audiologist’s take on the news that OTC hearing aids are on their way to consumers

Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing aids herald a new golden age for consumer access and affordability and will lead to improvements in technology innovation and public health outcomes in the coming years. Consumers and hearing healthcare providers alike are uniquely positioned to benefit from this new finalized OTC rule. While nothing can replace the high-touch, hands on service delivery of a skilled licensed professional, OTC hearing aids will provide much needed relief to tens of millions of un- and under-served Americans suffering from perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss currently with limited and expensive options to treat their perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss.
HEALTH
notebookcheck.net

NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch launches with SpO2 and heart rate monitors

The NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The device has a 1.28-in round LCD with a 240 x 240 px resolution, and up to 500 nits brightness matching watches like the Amazfit Band 7. The Noise Health Suite is built into the wearable, providing heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring. Other health features include sleep health tracking, breathe reminders and activity tracking with over 50 sports modes.
RETAIL
#Hearing Aid#Hearing Test#Diseases#General Health
Android Police

The best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2022

With the post-pandemic world slowly, haltingly returning to normal, there’s no reason to be without great audio, especially when you’re at the beach, at a party, or on any other outing. That means it’s time to invest in the best portable Bluetooth speakers. You don’t have to spend a lot for that great musical experience, either.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Pet food warning from FDA: Stop feeding this food to your pet immediately

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat food, telling customers not to feed their pets two different products from the company. The warning comes after the detection of Salmonella strains in stool samples from a customer’s kittens. However, this is not a product recall for the time being. Moreover, the company is disputing the FDA’s warning, claiming the pet food in question is safe to eat.
PET SERVICES
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
MAINE STATE
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
PHARMACEUTICALS

