steve
1d ago
All drugs, even over the counter, have side effects that you should be watching for. A friend of mine’s wife died last year because of live damage from taking high doses of ibuprofen for too long.
Vanquish
2d ago
don't take it if you have anxiety. I tried it once and my anxiety was elevated way higher than it normally is
Annie Ramirez more videos
1d ago
I take it and the first thing that I have been put on that had helped my knee no swelling or pain in it in months my knees use to swell and hurt so bad I couldn't hardly walk but now it's fine and no side effects
