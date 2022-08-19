ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic condition that affects the shape and function of your red blood cells (RBCs). RBCs transport oxygen to your body’s organs and tissues using a protein called hemoglobin to capture oxygen. Healthy RBCs are donut-shaped and very flexible, which allows them to move through the tiniest of your blood vessels, called the capillaries.
Liver pain is a common complaint in healthcare, but it’s not usually something you can treat or cure at home. For some people, drinking too much alcohol or other substances can cause liver pain, but most of the time this pain can be a symptom of other liver problems. In this article, you’ll learn what the liver does, why it might hurt, and what kind of treatments to expect.
A liver transplant involves taking a donor’s liver and placing it into a recipient’s body. While most liver transplants are done using a deceased person’s liver, living donations — donations from living people — are also possible. In a living donation, only a portion of...
Thyroid cancer refers to the formation of cancer cells in your thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland located at the front base of your neck. The National Cancer Institute (NIC) estimates. new cases of thyroid cancer in 2022. If you receive a thyroid cancer diagnosis, your doctor will outline their recommended treatment...
The American Heart Association has released a report on the common symptoms for 6 types of cardiovascular disease. The organization notes that symptoms can be different for men and women when it comes to heart attack, heart failure, valve disease, stroke, rhythm disorders, and artery/vein disease. Experts say men and...
Unless you're some kind of Incredibles Elastigirl, there are three primary sleeping positions: side, stomach and back -- although, some can be a combination of these. In 2019, a study that involved over 3,700 volunteers concluded that only 7% of people sleep predominantly on their back, a stark contrast to the 54% of people who favor sleeping on their side.
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
Moisturizers, serums, facial oils, at-home chemical peels, exfoliants — the sheer number of skincare products available for purchase can be so overwhelming you may not know where to begin when building a solid skincare regimen. Experts may differ in their opinions of how many times per week you should exfoliate or whether products enhanced with gold are really worth your time and money, but there’s one ingredient you will rarely find them not on the same page about: retinol. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that is applied topically and can visibly improve the texture of your skin — a claim that so many other potions make but can’t actually deliver on. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the positives that come with using retinol, as well as some of its limitations so that you aren’t waiting for results that simply can’t be found in a bottle or tube. This is how retinol can help sagging skin “snap back,” according to dermatologists — as well as a few great tips on other things you can do to make you complexion glow.
Cholesterol embolism is also referred to as atheroembolism or cholesterol-embolization syndrome. This condition is caused by the sudden breakoff of cholesterol crystals, platelets, or debris from a plaque deposit in an artery. Once dislodged, cholesterol crystals can travel through your bloodstream to any area of your body, including your eyes.
Many people want to lose weight quickly. However, fast weight loss can be difficult to achieve and even harder to maintain. The Dukan Diet claims to produce rapid, permanent weight loss without hunger. However, you may wonder if this diet would work for you. This is a detailed review of...
DIETS
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxide

Professor Rieger stands in the University of Miami Zebrafish Facility on the Coral Gables Campus.Medical Express. According to recent report of Deserae E. del Campo on Medical Express, zebrafish are widely used in contemporary biomedical research because they share over 70% of the human genome and have the remarkable ability to regenerate. Dr. Sandra Rieger of the University of Miami has used zebrafish for years in her studies of nerve damage and limb regeneration. Recently, Rieger has used these naturally occurring healing wonders to further her investigation into the regenerative potential of hydrogen peroxide in wound repair and nerve regeneration, and her findings have been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS).

