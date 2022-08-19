Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
Gould unveils street sign in honor of beloved community member
A ceremony was held Saturday morning to honor a dedicated member of a Lincoln County community.
salineriverchronicle.com
Arkansas Cancer Coalition Grant to help Mainline Health Systems remind Southeast Arkansas women it’s time for cancer screenings
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cancer Coalition has awarded Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI) a $55,000 grant that will be used to reach patients around Southeast Arkansas, to remind them that it’s time for critical screenings that can lead to early detection and more successful treatment of some types of cancers.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rebecca Lynn Howard, 1965-2022
Rebecca Lynn Howard, age 57 of New Edinburg, AR, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born May 8, 1965, in Warren, AR to the late Luther Cherry, Jr. and Lucille Henry Cherry. She was a homemaker and former employee of Burlington Industries and a Baptist....
salineriverchronicle.com
Two new members join Bradley County Historical Museum Board
The Bradley County Historical Museum board members met on Monday, August 15, at the John Wilson Martin House for their monthly board meeting. They welcomed two new board members, LaDonna Marsh and Andrew Tolbert. Other members of the BCHM board are Kim Cathey, Mark Deal, Deborah Gannaway, Mike Jolley, JeNelle Lipton, Liz McKinstry, Marlin Raines, Susan Saunders, Hilda Thornton, Missy Wardlaw and Judy Wynne.
salineriverchronicle.com
Fair catalogs now available
It’s Fair time in Bradley County and the 2022 Bradley County Fair and Livestock Show catalogs and entry tags are ready. Catalogs are available at the Bradley County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 201 N. Bragg Street in Warren. Pre-registration for the Home Economics Division Exhibits is encouraged and may be done at the county Extension Office from 8:00 a.m.-noon and 1:00-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Carl Dees, 1934-2022
Carl Dees, 87, of Hermitage, AR went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born in Longview, Texas, November 29, 1934, he was the youngest son of Thomas Wilson Dees and Audrey Mae Allen Dees. The Oil & Gas Industry brought his family to Bradley County, AR when...
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
salineriverchronicle.com
Bradley County man missing
A silver alert has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for missing Bradley County man Martin Kent McDougald. McDougald, 5’6” tall and weighing 190 pounds was last known to be at 343 Bradley 28 in Hermitage. According to the Silver Alert, he may be traveling in a White Ford F150 flatbed. The vehicle is an older model, possibly late 80’s truck. Anyone with information should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department at 870-226-3491.
monticellolive.com
Monticello's Daily News
At 9:30, Saturday evening, Drew County Deputies received a report of a Dodge SUV, traveling north at the 278/277 intersection, near Tillar, crashing into the woods. Two vehicles, passing by, offered assistance to the driver and notified officers. Deputies and a local ambulance quickly arrived, but so did an allegedly...
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
