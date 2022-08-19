A silver alert has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for missing Bradley County man Martin Kent McDougald. McDougald, 5’6” tall and weighing 190 pounds was last known to be at 343 Bradley 28 in Hermitage. According to the Silver Alert, he may be traveling in a White Ford F150 flatbed. The vehicle is an older model, possibly late 80’s truck. Anyone with information should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department at 870-226-3491.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO