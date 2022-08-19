The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Aug. 23 for their weekly meeting at First United Methodist Church. Rotarian Carlton Davis had the program and presented George Betts, who is the Disaster Response Chairman for Rotary District 6170. A member of the Camden Rotary Club, Betts spoke about the Disaster Response for District 6170, which the Rotary Club of Warren is a part of. He spoke about how he became the chairman when District Governor Bill Fish approached him about doing it. Betts spent some time talking about Rotary’s mission and what Rotarians are called to do and the different ways Rotary helps people, but spent the bulk of his presentation talking about how our district had helped the victims of the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. He touched on some of the logistics of getting supplies to people in disaster areas and how our district was planning to help other disasters in the future. Betts closed his program by answering a few questions from members and the Rotary Club of Warren voted to present a check of $200 to Betts for the District 6170 Disaster Response.

WARREN, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO