Arkansas Cancer Coalition Grant to help Mainline Health Systems remind Southeast Arkansas women it’s time for cancer screenings
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cancer Coalition has awarded Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI) a $55,000 grant that will be used to reach patients around Southeast Arkansas, to remind them that it’s time for critical screenings that can lead to early detection and more successful treatment of some types of cancers.
Rotary District Disaster Response Chairman presents Rotary program
The Rotary Club of Warren met Tuesday, Aug. 23 for their weekly meeting at First United Methodist Church. Rotarian Carlton Davis had the program and presented George Betts, who is the Disaster Response Chairman for Rotary District 6170. A member of the Camden Rotary Club, Betts spoke about the Disaster Response for District 6170, which the Rotary Club of Warren is a part of. He spoke about how he became the chairman when District Governor Bill Fish approached him about doing it. Betts spent some time talking about Rotary’s mission and what Rotarians are called to do and the different ways Rotary helps people, but spent the bulk of his presentation talking about how our district had helped the victims of the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. He touched on some of the logistics of getting supplies to people in disaster areas and how our district was planning to help other disasters in the future. Betts closed his program by answering a few questions from members and the Rotary Club of Warren voted to present a check of $200 to Betts for the District 6170 Disaster Response.
Pine Bluff educator takes therapy program on the road, bringing mental health awareness to students
A former teacher in Pine Pluff is leaving the classroom and taking her skills mobile in hopes of making mental health a priority in schools.
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
Lillian and Audrey Culwell reach 900 books in Library reading program
Congratulations to Lillian & Audrey Culwell on reaching 900 books the Warren Branch Library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program! For more information about this program, contact the library at 870-226-2536 or visit them in person at 115 West Cypress St. in Warren.
Two new members join Bradley County Historical Museum Board
The Bradley County Historical Museum board members met on Monday, August 15, at the John Wilson Martin House for their monthly board meeting. They welcomed two new board members, LaDonna Marsh and Andrew Tolbert. Other members of the BCHM board are Kim Cathey, Mark Deal, Deborah Gannaway, Mike Jolley, JeNelle Lipton, Liz McKinstry, Marlin Raines, Susan Saunders, Hilda Thornton, Missy Wardlaw and Judy Wynne.
Marjorie Moss Hendrix, 1941-2022
Marjorie Moss Hendrix, daughter of John Moss, Jr. and Mary Ella Hightower Moss, was born October 14, 1941 in Warren, Arkansas, and died August 23, 2022. She became a Christian at age 11, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Warren. She attended the Warren public schools, enjoying art and choral groups and especially learning itself, graduating in 1959.
NBC 10 holds ribbon cutting for El Dorado newscast
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 25, 2022, NBC 10 will host a ribbon cutting at the El Dorado studio for the new First at 4 newscast with Cindy Langston. First at 4 is scheduled to premiere on August 29th. The newscast will cover the El Dorado and South Arkansas area. Join us […]
Rebecca Lynn Howard, 1965-2022
Rebecca Lynn Howard, age 57 of New Edinburg, AR, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home. She was born May 8, 1965, in Warren, AR to the late Luther Cherry, Jr. and Lucille Henry Cherry. She was a homemaker and former employee of Burlington Industries and a Baptist....
Roy Lynn Smith, 1959-2022
Roy Lynn Smith age 63 of Jersey, AR died Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 at his home near Moro Bay, AR. He was born June 27, 1959 in Warren, AR a son of the late Roy Smith and Etta Hogue Smith. Roy Lynn was a welder by trade and worked for Milam Construction Company in El Dorado, AR. He loved and enjoyed fishing on the Ouachita River his whole life and going hog hunting as well. Roy Lynn is proceeded in death by brothers Jearl Smith and Herman “Hammer” Smith.
Bradley County man missing
A silver alert has been issued by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety for missing Bradley County man Martin Kent McDougald. McDougald, 5’6” tall and weighing 190 pounds was last known to be at 343 Bradley 28 in Hermitage. According to the Silver Alert, he may be traveling in a White Ford F150 flatbed. The vehicle is an older model, possibly late 80’s truck. Anyone with information should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Department at 870-226-3491.
Carl Dees, 1934-2022
Carl Dees, 87, of Hermitage, AR went to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born in Longview, Texas, November 29, 1934, he was the youngest son of Thomas Wilson Dees and Audrey Mae Allen Dees. The Oil & Gas Industry brought his family to Bradley County, AR when...
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
Monticello's Daily News
At 9:30, Saturday evening, Drew County Deputies received a report of a Dodge SUV, traveling north at the 278/277 intersection, near Tillar, crashing into the woods. Two vehicles, passing by, offered assistance to the driver and notified officers. Deputies and a local ambulance quickly arrived, but so did an allegedly...
