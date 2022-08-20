ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

Why Tesla's Falling Ahead of Its Stock Split

The Nasdaq fell on Monday, and Tesla shares led the way lower. The company boosted the price of its full self-driving technology. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IGN

Elon Musk Has Sold $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares Saying There Could Still be a Forced Twitter Deal

Elon Musk and Twitter is a love story gone sour. Earlier this year, the richest man on Earth was all set to purchase the highly popular social media platform for a whopping price of $44 Billion. Soon after, Elon tried to pull out of the deal as he felt he was misled about the amount of bots that were prevalent on the platform. Twitter does not agree with this claim and has sued Elon, now his choices are to either go ahead with the deal of pay a hefty fine.
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Make a Bold Decision

Tesla (TSLA) and Chief Executive Elon Musk are in a race against time to keep their promises. The entrepreneur has promised that by year's end Tesla vehicles will be able to drive themselves completely, even when the regulations are far from ready. The technology, according to some experts, is also...
Carscoops

Ford Cutting Around 3,000 Jobs Most Of Which Are In The USA

Ford is laying off some 3,000 employees across the United States, Canada, and India. The vast majority of the positions are white-collar salaried jobs located in the United States. The move is part of the automaker’s Ford+ restructuring plan as it positions itself for growth in the future. Ford...
electrek.co

Tesla releases new picture of its upgraded supercomputer – one of the best in the world

Tesla has released a new picture of its upgraded supercomputer, which is now believed to be the seventh most powerful computer in the world by GPU. For years now, Tesla has been teasing the development of a new supercomputer in-house optimized for neural net video training. Tesla is handling an incredible amount of video data from its fleet of over 1 million vehicles, which it uses to train its neural nets.
ZDNet

Elon Musk drops details about Tesla's humanoid robot

Tesla is set to unveil a new humanoid robot, called Optimus, in late September. There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Tesla's strategy in entering the robotics market, and a recent post by boss Elon Musk sheds some new light. In the post, published in the China's Cyberspace Administration's official...
motor1.com

Tesla Semi website updated: refreshed specs, no more orders?

Tesla has just updated its website related to the Tesla Semi, refreshing some of the specs and releasing new images and videos. The Tesla Semi is currently expected to enter the market by the end of this year, according to the company's CEO Elon Musk. One of the most interesting things is that the button to order/reserve the vehicle has disappeared, while there is a new one - "Get updates."
Motorious

S10 Backhands Tesla In Spectator Drags Battle

This short-track one-lap race shows exactly why many car people really don't like Teslas. We’ve all heard the stories of the one dedicated hillbilly builder with a passion for speed taking a truck that cost him less than a $1000 and turning it into something that can beat supercars. In fact, many of us car people with a love for racing are that person as our love for going fast drastically overestimates our wallet’s ability to provide for our hobby. This is how legends are made, start at the bottom with whatever you have and build it into the perfect weapon for your needs. At least that's what this driver must have been thinking when he absolutely embarrassed an electric car on the track.
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

An electric vehicle startup whose design has drawn comparisons with the Batmobile is on the ropes, and it's not the first time. Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) has already had several lives in its very young and short history. Since its creation in 2014, the startup has always been on the...

