The countdown isn’t exactly on for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick to tie the knot after the Bachelor Nation stars previously planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. “I really wanted to. I would still actually be happy to do it,” the 37-year-old reality star exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about exchanging vows this December 31. “Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating. Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”

10 DAYS AGO