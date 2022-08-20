Read full article on original website
Related
‘Funny Girl’: First Look At Lea Michele Tackling Iconic Broadway Role
Producers offered a first look today at Lea Michele rehearsing the role of Fanny Brice for the current Broadway production of Funny Girl. Michele got the part after Beanie Feldstein suddenly announced in July that she was stepping away from the part at the end of the month amidst rumors that the former Glee star Lea Michele had already been recruited to replace her. The role was, of course, first made famous on Broadway and on the big screen by Barbra Streisand. Jane Lynch, who had played the role of “Mrs. Brice,” also announced she was leaving the production early. She wished...
‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit
Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”
Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics
Mother-son moments! Lea Michele welcomed her and Zandy Reich’s baby boy in August 2020 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since. When Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival, a source shared, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far.” The Glee alum went on […]
TODAY.com
Watch the first official footage of Lea Michele singing and dancing in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele is less than three weeks away from being Broadway's greatest star. The "Glee" alum is set to join the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on September 6, taking over the role of Fanny Brice from current lead Julie Benko after Beanie Feldstein, who opened the revival, made an early departure from the production on July 31.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Wife Jenny McCarthy Has ‘The Right Stuff’ in Dancing Video
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy have been married for almost a decade now. And, as one of Donnie’s Instagram posts shows us, the two are more connected than ever. In the recent social media post, the New Kids On The Block singer shows off...
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
DWTS fans think hunky actor just dropped major clue he’s secretly signed on to season 31
DANCING With The Stars fans have claimed that an actor has dropped a major hint that he has secretly signed on for Season 31. Antonia Denardo, the owner of DeNardo Ventures, posted an Instagram photo with the actor Spencer Boldman. The 30-year-old posed with Antonia as they stood in front...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan
The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock
The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
US Magazine
Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are Struggling With Wedding Planning: We’re So ‘Different’
The countdown isn’t exactly on for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick to tie the knot after the Bachelor Nation stars previously planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. “I really wanted to. I would still actually be happy to do it,” the 37-year-old reality star exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about exchanging vows this December 31. “Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating. Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”
‘Meet Cute’ Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love
Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. Deadline first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. Click on the photo above to see the gallery of new images. More from Deadline'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next MonthAmazon Prime Video's 'The Lake' Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; 'Hell's Kitchen' Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India's 'Flower Of Evil'; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings - Global BriefsKaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy 'Meet Cute' Sets Fall Premiere Date On PeacockBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery
Comments / 0