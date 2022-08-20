ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Funny Girl’: First Look At Lea Michele Tackling Iconic Broadway Role

Producers offered a first look today at Lea Michele rehearsing the role of Fanny Brice for the current Broadway production of Funny Girl. Michele got the part after Beanie Feldstein suddenly announced in July that she was stepping away from the part at the end of the month amidst rumors that the former Glee star Lea Michele had already been recruited to replace her. The role was, of course, first made famous on Broadway and on the big screen by Barbra Streisand. Jane Lynch, who had played the role of “Mrs. Brice,” also announced she was leaving the production early. She wished...
HollywoodLife

‘Funny Girl’ Reveals First Footage Of Lea Michele As Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein’s Exit

Lea Michele certainly looks ready for her close up! The actress is starring in Broadway’s Funny Girl and the show just released a teaser to the highly-anticipated musical revival on Friday, August 19. Shot in glorious black and white, the clip features Lea rehearsing for the production, including scenes where she learns choreography, practices lines with co-stars and, of course, sings hit songs like “I’m the Greatest Star.”
Us Weekly

Lea Michele’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Zandy Reich’s Son Ever: Pics

Mother-son moments! Lea Michele welcomed her and Zandy Reich’s baby boy in August 2020 and has been sharing sweet shots of him ever since. When Us Weekly confirmed the little one’s arrival, a source shared, “Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far.” The Glee alum went on […]
TODAY.com

Watch the first official footage of Lea Michele singing and dancing in ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele is less than three weeks away from being Broadway's greatest star. The "Glee" alum is set to join the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on September 6, taking over the role of Fanny Brice from current lead Julie Benko after Beanie Feldstein, who opened the revival, made an early departure from the production on July 31.
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
OK! Magazine

Everything We Know About The Demise Of Alexis Bledel & Husband Vincent Kartheiser's Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have ended their marriage after eight years together. According to court documents, the Mad Men alum officially filed for divorce from the Gilmore Girls actress on August 10, with the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York. The estranged couple, who share a son who was born in 2015, met while costarring on the hit AMC series with Kartheiser proposing to Bledel in 2013. ZAYN MALIK & GIGI HADID, SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO, MORE FAN FAVORITE CELEB COUPLES WHO CALLED IT QUITS IN 2021: PHOTOS“I’m a very lucky man,” the In Time star said...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy ‘Meet Cute’ Sets Fall Premiere Date On Peacock

The Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy movie we first told you about, Meet Cute, will hit Peacock on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Weed Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight – until we realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a...
US Magazine

Kaitlyn Bristowe Says She and Jason Tartick Are Struggling With Wedding Planning: We’re So ‘Different’

The countdown isn’t exactly on for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick to tie the knot after the Bachelor Nation stars previously planned to wed on New Year’s Eve. “I really wanted to. I would still actually be happy to do it,” the 37-year-old reality star exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast about exchanging vows this December 31. “Jason and I are so funny. Like, if we talk about a venue — we actually have such different styles, different tastes, different everything that it’s almost frustrating. Because I’ll be like, ‘I’m in love with this venue and it’s perfect and it’s open.’ And he’ll be like, ‘Oh, no, that’s no. That’s not the style we’re going for at all.’”
Deadline

‘Meet Cute’ Photo Gallery: Kaley Cuoco And Pete Davidson Star In Comedy About Falling In Love

Peacock this week released a more extensive look at its buzzy movie Meet Cute, the Kaley Cuoco-Pete Davidson romantic comedy. Deadline first reported on the project last June. It hits Peacock on Wednesday, September 21. The Weed Road Pictures production follows the story of Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson). When they meet, it’s love at first sight — until it becomes clear their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. Click on the photo above to see the gallery of new images. More from Deadline'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Cut To Join Theatrical Version On Peacock Next MonthAmazon Prime Video's 'The Lake' Producer Amaze Signs COO & Business Affairs VP; 'Hell's Kitchen' Metaverse; Studio Dragon To Remake India's 'Flower Of Evil'; CJ ENM Peacock; San Sebastian Set RTVE Gala Screenings - Global BriefsKaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson Romantic Comedy 'Meet Cute' Sets Fall Premiere Date On PeacockBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' L.A. Premiere Photo Gallery

