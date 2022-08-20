ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Attorney General: Beware of misleading solar power ads

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Special Photo: Metro Creative

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills.

Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by solar marketers.

Clayton News Daily

Counties with the most super commuters in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Atlanta Daily World

Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
The Georgia Sun

Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon

Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

