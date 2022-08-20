Georgia Attorney General: Beware of misleading solar power ads

Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills. Special Photo: Metro Creative

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr has warned Georgians about misleading ads from rooftop solar marketers containing false promises, such as free solar, free electricity and no more electric power bills.

Consumers have reported inaccurate cost/benefit calculations, poorly designed or installed products, an inability to reach the vendor after installation, and false claims of partnership with Georgia Power and Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives made by solar marketers.