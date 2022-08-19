ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Richwood, LA
Government
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
City
Richwood, LA
Law & Crime

‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’

A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Don Willett
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prison#Prison Guards#Detainees#North Louisiana#5th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
truecrimedaily

Montana parents sentenced to life in prison for torture and beating death of 5-year-old son

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were sentenced to life in prison this week for torturing, starving, and beating their son to death. According to the Great Falls Tribune, a Cascade County judge handed Emilio Emmanuel Renova Sr. 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for deliberate homicide, and Stephanie Grace Byington 100 years for accountability to deliberate homicide for the death of Antonio "Tony" Renova. She will be eligible for parole after 30 years.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy