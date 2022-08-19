Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. August 21, 2022. Editorial: DeWine, Husted need to come clean on their roles in HB 6 passage. Ohioans deserve straight talk from Gov. Mike DeWine and his lieutenant governor, Jon Husted, about the House Bill 6/FirstEnergy scandal, the biggest corruption case ever to engulf Ohio. But they’re not getting it.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Nebraskans deserve better initiative process. Petitions to place issues on ballots, reverse decisions and laws and recall elected officials represent the power of people to have their voices heard and will reflected in state and local laws and government. That’s a particularly important...
US News and World Report
DeSantis, Gaetz and Other Races to Watch in Florida’s Primary
On primary day in Florida, Democrats will select their nominee to go up against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two parties will also choose a panoply of nominees for congressional seats in the Aug. 23 primary. DeSantis, who has implemented an aggressively conservative agenda that has helped propel him to...
US News and World Report
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem May Have 'Engaged in Misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
US News and World Report
South Carolina Man Sentenced for 2017 Triple Murder
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of killing five people over the course of six months in 2016 and 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with three of those deaths. After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury...
US News and World Report
Flash Flood Warnings Issued for Parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Flash flood warnings were issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. A warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It expired at 2:30 p.m., officials said.
US News and World Report
Delaware Bank Executive Dies After Shooting
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car.
US News and World Report
Firearms Found After Standoff Ends With 2 Brothers Killed
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — State authorities say more than 1,000 firearms and more than 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Ohio property where a weekend standoff ended with law enforcement shooting and killing two brothers. Local authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53, fired...
US News and World Report
2 Correctional Officers Treated After Assault in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities say two correctional officers have been treated and released after being assaulted by a prisoner. The Delaware Department of Corrections says it happened on Thursday evening at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware. Authorities say the officers were assaulted by...
US News and World Report
North Carolina Man Dies After Crashing Car Into a Train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray...
US News and World Report
New Hampshire Hiker Dies After Falling Near Waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said.
