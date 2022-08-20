Read full article on original website
BBC
Bank's recession warning matters to everyone
We don't need the Bank of England to tell us times are hard. Even before its recession warning on Thursday, the typical person's finances were already stretched as prices, particularly for food and fuel, soared. Half of households cut back on energy usage over the spring, while a third were...
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
nationalinterest.org
Fed Minutes: Inflation Will Continue, More Rate Hikes Coming Soon
“The market is misunderstanding what the Fed is up to,” former New York Fed president William Dudley contended on Monday. Fed Minutes: No Letting Up on Rate Hikes Until Inflation Contained. By Ethen Kim Lieser. Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting have revealed that officials are not considering...
Sky-high inflation is here to stay — so brace for the Fed to stick to its guns on tightening, renowned economist says
Investors shouldn't the Federal Reserve to pivot on tightening, economist Jeremy Sachs said Wednesday. The many factors driving high US prices mean it will have to keep hiking interest rates, he told CNBC. "Expect the Fed to get aggressive, because inflation is not simply going to disappear," Sachs said. Soaring...
Fed to slow to 50 bps hike in September; recession worries grow: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in September amid expectations inflation has peaked and growing recession worries, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who said the risks were skewed towards a higher peak.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Fed says more US rate hikes coming, pace will slow 'at some point'
US central bankers remain committed to raising interest rates further to quell rising prices, but agreed it would be appropriate to slow the pace of the hikes "at some point," the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. The central bank has raised the benchmark borrowing rate four times this year, including two massive three-quarter-point increases in June and July as it tries to cool demand to lower prices that have surged at the fastest pace in more than 40 years.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers to be overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have...
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - It was meant to be Europe's stellar year. A post-pandemic spending euphoria, supported by copious government spending was set to drive the economy and help fatigued households regain a sense of normality after two dreadful years.
UK inflation could peak next year at 18%, warns Citi
British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18% — nine times the Bank of England's target — in early 2023, an economist at US bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in the light of the latest jump in energy prices.
srnnews.com
Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity
NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy. Against a basket of...
Bank of Israel makes strongest rate hike in 20 years to cool inflation
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel raised its benchmark interest rate on Monday (ILINR=ECI) by three-quarters of a percentage point, its biggest hike in two decades, and appeared on track for further increases as it tries to rein in inflation that has topped 5%.
German recession increasingly likely, Bundesbank says
FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A recession in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, is increasingly likely and inflation will continue to accelerate and could peak at more than 10% this autumn, the Bundesbank said in a monthly report on Monday.
Bank of Korea to raise rates on Thursday as price pressures mount - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank will raise its key interest rate again on Thursday to fight inflation, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but they are divided on how high borrowing costs will be by the year-end.
Marketmind: Yuan, euro and pound head down the Hole
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Mike Dolan. Global central banks are scattering again, propelling a resurgent U.S. dollar to its highest in almost two years against China's yuan and back through parity against the euro.
S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved.
US News and World Report
Turkish Central Bank Expected to Act to Cut Loan Rates, Bankers Say
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank is expected to take steps soon to bring lending costs closer to its newly cut policy rate, especially for some corporate loans, three bankers told Reuters, after the bank said spreads between the two rates had widened. The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy...
