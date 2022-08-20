Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
Bham Now
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
New Aviation High School in Bessemer Aims to Help Students Soar
In the heart of Bessemer, a new public charter school is preparing students to reach for the skies, literally. The Alabama Aerospace and Aviation High School welcomes about 150 9th and 10th graders on Monday, and it’s a moment founder and Principal Ruben Morris has been looking forward to for years.
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
wbrc.com
Crews respond to apartment fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to an apartment building fire Sunday evening. Officials say they were called to the 7700 block of Rugby Avenue to a building with smoke showing. We’re told there were no injuries in the incident. The fire was quickly...
wbrc.com
DEA says fentanyl continues driving overdose deaths in Jefferson County, across the country
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Across the country and right here in Jefferson County, overdose deaths are rising every year. The Drug Enforcement Administration says the primary driver of the deadly trend is fentanyl, calling it the “single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered.”. Sunday, Aug. 21 marks...
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
birminghamtimes.com
With Homicides Increasing in Many Cities, Do Gun Buyback Programs Work?
With gun violence increasing in the City of Birmingham should a gun buyback program be considered? Other municipalities have tried it, including Houston TX. Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the One Safe Houston Gun Buyback collected more than 700 firearms and distributed nearly $100,000 in gift cards by 5 p.m. in July.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire crews battling scrap yard fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a scrap yard fire at 1900 Vanderbilt Rd. Heavy fire and smoke are visible at the scene. No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped at this time according to BFRS. We will provide...
Man who died in fall or jump from Birmingham interstate overpass identified
A man who died when he fell or jumped from a Birmingham overpass has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin James Eddings. He was 36. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. Birmingham police and...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham, Alabama’s Carver Theatre is lighting up again for Sidewalk Film Festival
After more than three years of painstaking renovation and restoration, Birmingham’s historic Carver Theatre is ready to greet visitors once again as one of the viewing sites for this year’s Sidewalk Film Festival, which kicks off Aug. 22 and runs through Aug. 28. The soft opening provides a preview to a grand opening to be scheduled later for the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame and the Birmingham Black Radio Museum, which are both housed at the revitalized venue.
wvtm13.com
Southern Poverty Law Center
Ignoring the Voters: Alabama commission dissolves judicial seat won by Black woman
The rain was coming down in sheets the day Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary for circuit court judge in the Alabama county she has long served as a public defender. Voters were undeterred. When the ballots were counted in Jefferson County, the most populous and most diverse in...
1 killed in west Jefferson County house fire
Fire swept through a Jefferson County home Thursday, leaving one person dead. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon to a report of a house fire in the Docena community. Once the blaze was extinguished, they discovered the fatality victim inside the house. The victim was pronounced dead...
American Idol’s Ruben Studdard will bring his Luther Vandoss tribute to Birmingham
Birmingham’s Ruben Studdard will come home for his latest show— a tribute to the late R&B icon Luther Vandross. The American Idol winner is bringing his latest album “Ruben Sings Luther’' to life on stages across the country with the “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross” tour.
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
wbrc.com
Man found shot to death in home Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest. Around 8:42 p.m., officers from the West Precinct were dispatched to the location on a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. Police say a man was found shot to death in the front room of a home.
