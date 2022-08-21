ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

ECU Notes: STEM camp returns to campus

By ECU News Services
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vyX8k_0hOPp69t00

Robotics is one of thousands of technologies categorized under “T” in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

For this year’s MIS STEM Camp, sponsored by the Department of Management Information Systems in East Carolina University’s College of Business (COB), robotics was also a focus of the program.

For two weeks in July, 17 middle school-aged girls from the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plains descended on campus to build and code robots, create stories about robotics, tour ECU’s health sciences simulation lab that featured robotic patients and possibly find their inner entrepreneur.

Twelve-year-old Esmeralda Delgado of Greenville attended this year’s STEM camp and took full advantage of its offerings.

“We built a website and robots out of Legos, which was very fun,” Delgado said.

The entrepreneurial side of Delgado showed at camp when she pitched a project that dealt with animal abuse. Her idea came from a recent rescue encounter with an eastern box turtle and her knowledge of what happens to animals in shelters. The MIS STEM Camp’s new focus on entrepreneurship allowed Delgado to flesh out her idea and pitch it.

Plus, the STEM camp already has Delgado thinking about her future.

“I would like to finish school and probably go to college and be a veterinarian,” Delgado said. “I want to go to ECU.”

Delgado’s goal to attend college and the technology push she found while attending the MIS STEM camp was by design, said Dr. April Reed, COB associate professor and camp organizer. The technology focus of the camp fills a void that Reed feels is not being met in area high schools.

“They (campers) need to understand that most jobs will require some technology,” Reed said. “We took them to the College of Nursing to find out how it uses manikins and technology to help train nursing students. They were in awe as the manikins blinked and moved, and how the newborn baby manikins cried.”

This year’s camp is the fourth in the past six years. Kathy Kiraly (ECU MBA ’89) previously attended and mentored several of the MIS STEM Camps. This year, she brought SAS CodeSnaps robots that introduced the campers to the basics of robotics and other aspects of technology, coding and programming.

“I’m hoping these girls see that technology is not scary; that science is not scary,” said Kiraly, a curriculum consultant at SAS. “I want them to think, ‘This is something I can do and that I can tell the computer I want the robot to navigate an obstacle course; I want it to change colors.’”

“I think the big takeaway from this camp is that they (campers) have options,” she said.

ECU leads blood pressure clinical trial using home monitoring, team approach

Researchers at ECU will lead a five-year randomized clinical trial aimed at improving blood pressure control in rural and urban patients using targeted home-based monitoring and telehealth with a health care team approach to blood pressure management.

The $5.6 million project is made possible by a contract through the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI), a nonprofit research organization that is also the leading funder of patient-centered comparative clinical effectiveness research in the United States.

The project, “Carolina Consortium to Improve BP Control in Vulnerable Populations,” is led by ECU’s Dr. Doyle “Skip” Cummings, the Berbecker Distinguished Professor of Rural Medicine, a professor in public health in the Brody School of Medicine and senior faculty member in the ECU Health Disparities Center.

Project partners include UNC-Chapel Hill (including co-principal investigator Dr. Jacqueline Halladay from UNC Family Medicine), Atrium Health, the University of Alabama-Birmingham (Data Coordinating Center), Cape Fear Clinic in Wilmington and numerous other health care partners across the state. The study will also be guided by patient and community stakeholders to optimize patient acceptability of proposed strategies. Many of these partners, including Cummings, have worked together for more than a decade on projects addressing hypertension — a leading yet modifiable cardiovascular risk factor.

Nearly 70 patients in each of 13 practices, a total of more than 900 patients — from western North Carolina to the coast — will take part in the study, which is part of overarching efforts to reduce stroke and cardiovascular risk in patients with uncontrolled high blood pressure. Drs. Shivajirao Patil and Jamie Messenger will lead the ECU Family Medicine clinic’s participation.

“The intent is to study how well this new strategy for improving blood pressure control works in high-risk populations compared to usual care,” Cummings said.

That strategy includes two main parts: an ongoing at-home blood pressure monitoring portion of the study and a pro-active health care provider team to provide patient-centered blood pressure management.

“The first part is a much more intensive home telemonitoring of blood pressure in individuals who have a history of uncontrolled blood pressure in the clinic,” Cummings said. “We would be giving the patient a home blood pressure monitoring device that is telehealth-enabled. The readings will be transmitted into a server or site where we will create regular reports that will then go to the provider team. Instead of everything going through one provider, we’re going to try to create a comprehensive team approach to blood pressure management.”

Using that team approach will position the providers to assess patients whose blood pressure has gotten out of control between doctor visits and use medications and lifestyle adjustments to address the problem in hopes of reducing the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events in at-risk patients. The team could include physicians, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists and other providers.

“Through partnership with Dr. Lauren Sastre in nutrition sciences here at ECU, we’re also going to use a nutritionist and some nutrition graduate students who can help us reach into the homes of these patients who have uncontrolled hypertension and provide additional counseling on dietary behaviors,” Cummings said.

A similar strategy was first used for patients in urban and suburban Minneapolis, Cummings added. The ECU-led project aims to include a more diverse range of patients with more health care challenges.

“We proposed to PCORI that we’d like to see if that same strategy will work in a place like North Carolina, where there are more minority populations, people in more socially vulnerable situations or who have more challenges with insurance coverage, and see if we can make that same strategy work to improve blood pressure control patterns here,” he said.

The project could also reveal how “generalizable” — expandable and applicable — the strategic approach could be to other patient populations as well.

Comments / 0

Related
ncconstructionnews.com

Greenville man inducted into National Masonry Hall of Fame

A Greenville businessman recently received national recognition for his contributions to the nation’s masonry industry. Gary Joyner, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joyner Masonry Works, Inc. in Greenville was inducted into the National Masonry Hall-of-Fame at the Mason Contractors Association of America (MCAA) closing banquet during the August MCAA Annual Mid-Year Meeting held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
GREENVILLE, NC
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina

Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

‘Be a giver’: Hospital starts food pantry for patients in need

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A health system in Eastern Carolina is working to provide extra care and sustenance for patients. Staff members at CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital started a food pantry for food insecure patients. Staff say they were approached by several patients who expressed food insecurities at home due...
NEW BERN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Entrepreneurship#Stroke#Robot#Atrium Health#Education#Mis Stem Camp#Stem
WNCT

ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Historic Downtown Building Becoming Baxter’s 1892 Music Venue

One of downtown New Bern’s most notable buildings is getting a makeover, and along with it will come the sweet sounds of music and a delectable menu. Baxter’s 1892, located at 323 Pollock St. in historic downtown New Bern, has been under construction for years but will open in 2022. Baxter’s 1892 will be an after-dinner music entertainment venue serving high-end cocktails and artfully crafted tapas, as well as exclusive event spaces for private events. The owners plan to have weekly entertainment, featuring everything from jazz to blues to easy listening.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

NC school bus stop law: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, the roads will be packed with cars and buses. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about bus safety and the rules of the road. North Carolina School Bus Stop Law requires any traffic following a school bus to always stop. On two-lane roads with a center turning […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

UPDATED: Missing teen located in Washington

UPDATE: (Aug. 23, 10:08 a.m.) Jaidyn Tuten was located in Washington this morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen walking away from his home on Yonkers Drive in Washington at about 11:00 am today. Jaidyn left wearing grey shorts, with no shirt, white shoes and carrying a blue Nike backpack. Jaidyn is 5’ 0” tall and weighs 150 lbs. Jaidyn has short black hair and brown eyes.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
AURORA, NC
WITN

Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season

N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety. Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example. There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season,...
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation said it is looking into the destruction of a Confederate monument in an Enfield town park. Mayor Mondale Robinson posted on his Facebook account a video of a frontend loader pushing over the monument that has stood in Randolph Park since 1928.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off this week. The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides. In addition, visitors can check out the flea...
WITN

Craven County intersection to be improved for safety

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be rearranged to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The work is expected between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volley of gunfire shattered a quiet Greenville neighborhood late this morning, resulting in the city’s latest homicide. Police were called around 11:20 a.m. to a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court. A police department spokeswoman confirmed that a man was...
GREENVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy