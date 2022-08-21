PCC Notes: Employees meet for convocation prior to start of fall semester

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College kicked off a new academic year this week with a renewed commitment to its core principles.

During Convocation Tuesday, PCC President Lawrence Rouse told faculty and staff he was proud of the way they’ve handled the difficulties presented by COVID-19 and their ability to evolve in order to meet the community’s educational needs. Though PCC has seen many changes in its 61-year history, he said it would never stray from what he called the “four pillars of success” — a title that references the college’s logo and architecture.

Rouse, who is entering his fifth year as Pitt’s president, told employees that students must remain the college’s priority, saying, “We must put them first in everything we do and build strong relationships with them.” He said the remaining three “pillars of success” were engaging with community stakeholders, recruiting new students while retaining those already enrolled, and removing barriers for students by every means possible to help them complete programs of study.

“PCC is not just the sixth-largest among North Carolina’s 58 community colleges, it’s one of the best,” Rouse said. “Throughout our history, we have adapted and innovated to meet the needs of those we serve, and we’ve become an economic driver for our communities.”

Earlier in the program, Andy Herdman, vice president of group human resources at Mayne Pharma, reminded PCC employees that their profession has meaning and purpose. Recounting his days as a student, Herdman said he didn’t recall having favorite classes but he most certainly had favorite teachers, individuals who woke his imagination and changed how he views the world.

“What an amazing vocation, to leave your fingerprints on the lives of people endeavoring to make themselves better through education,” he said. “Teaching done well is a breathtaking demonstration of leadership. You affect change, causing people to be better than they were when you found them.”

A former East Carolina University professor, Herdman urged faculty and staff to help students learn how to win, flesh out their goals, discover who they want to be, and ultimately become better people.

“Be the planters of hope; it is the highest purpose a teacher or instructor can have,” he said. “Lock arms and commit to your purpose, and it will be amazing the change you can bring.”

Fall classes at PCC began Thursday.

PCC hosts health careers camp

For the first time since COVID-19’s emergence, PCC’s Health Sciences Division welcomed Pitt County high school students to campus for Destination Health Careers (DHC).

A two-day camp for Pitt County Schools (PCS) Health Sciences Academy students, DHC gave the college, PCS and ECU Health an opportunity to introduce 36 prospective health care professionals to a variety of medical careers through presentations and hands-on activities.

PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said Pitt hosted the camp each year between 2010 and 2019. But when the pandemic spread, she said DHC organizers had no choice but to put the in-person visits and demonstrations on hold.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to do it since 2019,” Neal said. “We facilitated several virtual sessions with the academy students during the pandemic, but it’s very difficult to do a health career justice in a virtual presentation.”

Neal said offering students a chance to participate in hands-on activities “really gives them a better understanding of just how many career opportunities are available in health care.” She said it also helps them select careers that fit them best personally.

Nine programs — Dental Assisting, Emergency Medical Science, Medical Assisting, Medical Sonography, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, Polysomnography, Radiography and Respiratory Therapy — participated in this year’s event, which took place in PCC’s state-of-the-art health sciences facilities Aug. 9-10.

“This is such an eye-opening event, a game-changer for many,” said ECU Health Program Coordinator Nancy Turner. “By the time students reach their senior year, they often reflect and reference Destination Health Careers as the most impactful event of their Health Sciences Academy experiences.”

Students agreed. While one was “surprised” by the number of health care career options, another thought DHC was “a wonderful event” that would help with the career decision-making process.

Late-start classes begin Sept. 1

The 2022 Fall Semester is underway at PCC, but opportunities remain for those still interested in taking classes.

According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college will offer 14-, 12- and eight-week courses this fall. They begin Sept. 1, Sept. 19 and Oct. 19, respectively, and end Dec. 16.

“Late-start classes essentially represent a shorter semester for students, but they require an extra measure of self-motivation and vigilance in order to succeed in them,” Preast said. “For individuals who maybe got busy and didn’t register for classes that started Aug. 18, I’d say it’s better to start late than never.”

The selection of late-start classes is wide-ranging, everything from music appreciation and architecture to public speaking and sociology. While some are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.

Preast said no matter which classes students choose, PCC offers support services — including tutoring, personal counseling and academic advising — to help them succeed. “Our goal at PCC is getting students ‘on track’ and progressing toward a transfer degree or credential with labor market value,” she said.

New students must complete a PCC admissions application and submit copies of their official high school transcripts to the college registrar’s office to enroll in late-start classes. Current students may register from an approved Student Education Plan or by contacting their academic advisors.

More details and a list of late-start classes PCC is offering this fall are available online at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.