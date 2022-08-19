Read full article on original website
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try
Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu
What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Frankly The Best US Hot Dog Toppings You Haven’t Heard Of Yet
Hot dogs, at least the ones from my childhood, never had a lot of creativity (the cardinal sin would be pairing a hot dog with ketchup, heaven forbid). If you’re like me and craving something more than classic ketchup and mustard, you won’t have to look far and wide to find new inspiring ideas for your next hot dog – you simply have to look around at different cities across the US.
McDonald’s to test Chicken Big Mac in U.S. later this month
Mickey D’s has upped the ante in the fried chicken sandwich wars. The fast food giant announced plans to test a Big Mac that swaps out beef for fried chicken patties, “bringing a new twist to an old favorite.”. Chicken Big Mac. Starting later this month, the Chicken...
McDonald's finally brings hit twist on classic Big Mac to the US
McDonald's is putting a new twist on a classic sandwich, bringing the Chicken Big Mac to limited locations in the U.S. "We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love," McDonald's said of the addition of the new Big Mac, according to Fox 6.
