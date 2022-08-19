The Shenendehowa football team hit the practice field for its first practice of the season on Monday. The Plainsmen return just two starters on offense, so there will be a little bit of a learning curve on that side of the ball. The graduation of dual-threat quarterback Mason Courtney leaves a void, but Shen has two good candidates vying for the job. Last year’s varsity backup Michael Watley and JV quarterback Blake Mello are both competing for the starting position. Shen made it to the Class AA sectional championship game last season where they lost to CBA.

