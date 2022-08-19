Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Schenectady man rescued from Mount Marcy
Forest rangers needed to carry a Schenectady man off Mount Marcy after he suffered a knee injury. The state Department of Environmental Conservation says the 57-year-old hiker was near the summit of New York’s highest peak on Sunday with his 15-year-old son when he suffered a significant knee injury.
WNYT
Plainsmen get to work replacing offensive talent
The Shenendehowa football team hit the practice field for its first practice of the season on Monday. The Plainsmen return just two starters on offense, so there will be a little bit of a learning curve on that side of the ball. The graduation of dual-threat quarterback Mason Courtney leaves a void, but Shen has two good candidates vying for the job. Last year’s varsity backup Michael Watley and JV quarterback Blake Mello are both competing for the starting position. Shen made it to the Class AA sectional championship game last season where they lost to CBA.
WNYT
Ceremony at Albany Med honors bodies donated to science
MENANDS – Medical students and faculty at Albany Med paid tribute Monday to hundreds of people who died, and donated their bodies to science. They hosted a graveside service Monday at the Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. The ceremony honored the 209 people who died and donated their bodies...
WNYT
Kelly’s Angels gives Catskill teen night of her life
Kelly’s Angels provided a memory-making experience for a Catskill teen. Nahviya is locked in a terrible battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s requiring extensive and difficult surgeries on her esophagus and other areas. When she was well enough, she wanted to see Harry Styles – the love of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Flames engulf East Greenbush Home
A fire that broke out at an East Greenbush home early Tuesday morning is under investigation. The Clinton Heights Fire Department responded to 5 Daniel St. in the Onderdonk Estates development around 4:30 a.m. Heavy flames engulfed the home, but crews were able to get the fire under control shortly...
WNYT
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
WNYT
Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
WNYT
Police identify woman hit by car in Colonie
Police have identified the woman who died after a car hit her Monday night on Central Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Colonie. Police say 40-year-old Stacy Benoit of Albany appeared to be walking inside the center turn lane near Fairfield Avenue. She died there on the scene. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Hotspot blamed for new fire in burned Cohoes apartment building
COHOES – Fire crews returned to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes Monday morning. It comes after a previous fire late Sunday. Investigators say the second fire was sparked by a hotspot in a closet. Sunday’s fire call came in shortly before 11 p.m. at 50 Manor Sites Apartments....
WNYT
New Mediterranean restaurant opens in Schenectady
Neighbors in Schenectady have a new spot for Mediterranean food. Simone’s Kitchen opened Saturday in the newly-redeveloped Benjamin building on Franklin Street. The restaurant offers Mediterranean bowls among other treats—with vegan and gluten-free options. They also serve pastries. Owners say 100 percent of the proceeds from the opening...
WNYT
Adirondack Winery undergoes major expansion
QUEENSBURY – The Adirondack Winery in Queensbury has expanded. It now includes a multi-million dollar tasting room and wine facility. This is in addition to the original tasting room on Canada Street in Lake George. At the new location, you can enjoy wine tasting experiences, wine by the glass,...
WNYT
Mother & son arrested after fight at Altamont Fairgrounds
A mother and her son both are facing assault charges after an incident at the Altamont Fairgrounds. State police say they responded to the parking lot of the fairgrounds around 8 p.m. They say 37-year-old Angelique Anaya of Schenectady and her son, 19-year-old Sacario Anaya of Rotterdam, assaulted multiple people during a fight in the parking lot. That’s when Angelique Anaya grabbed her Taser and used it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Charges dropped against Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader
All charges against the leader of Saratoga Black Lives Matter have been dropped in Albany City Court. Lexis Figuereo was facing multiple criminal charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in April 2021 outside the Albany Police Department’s South Station. Some of those charges were dropped in June.
WNYT
Shaker works to bounce back after short Sectional run in 2021
After their loss against Shen in the Section II Class AA first round tournament, the only loss of their 8-1 2021 season, the Bison started their season long before it officially started on Monday. The team has been training together all summer. Shaker’s season starts on the road as they travel to CBA of Syracuse.
WNYT
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
WNYT
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
WNYT
Clifton Park house fire under investigation
A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
WNYT
Ballston Spa wine and spirits store working to set themselves apart
BALLSTON SPA – Looking to try a new and unique variety of wines and spirits? Try Sage Wine & Spirits. Owner Jes Rich first opened in downtown Ballston Spa in 2016. She’s constantly growing her selection, while maintaining her store’s commitment to wines and spirits produced with attention to quality, value and care for the planet.
WNYT
Teen boy recovering after being hit by car in Rotterdam
ROTTERDAM – A teenage boy is recovering after police in Rotterdam say he was hit by a car Monday while riding his bicycle. Police say the 15-year-old veered into traffic on Curry Road. That’s when the vehicle hit him. He was sent to Albany Medical Center with cuts...
WNYT
Police: Four Capital Region smoke shops had lots of untaxed goods
Two people are facing charged after authorities say they executed search warrants and found four smoke shops in the region had large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says it seized dozens of cartons on untaxed cigarettes, thousands of untaxed cigars, and 57 pounds of illegal cannabis.
Comments / 1