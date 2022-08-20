Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
There will be more tundra fires in Alaska as the climate continues to warm
In June, the largest tundra fire the region has ever seen ripped through the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Life is now going back to normal for residents who live near the site of the fire, but people should expect more frequent tundra fires in coming years as the climate continues to change.
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage should be designed around people, not just cars
Recently, a visiting presenter to Anchorage gave a talk that resonated with the Anchorage business community and many local leaders. Hosted by the AEDC, Roger Brooks, author and ‘placemaking expert’, spoke about how Anchorage could be a more attractive place for tourists. Brooks stressed the importance of navigable streets and wayfinding. He emphasized that cities should be designed around people, not only cars. He poked fun at our confusing and busy one way streets. Here’s the thing: although a polished presenter and entertaining educator, Mr. Brooks wasn’t saying anything new. Local advocates and community members have been shouting these truths for years.
anash.org
Chabad Pavilion Brings Yiddishkeit to Alaska State Fair
As a quarter-million people descend on the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska, the local shluchim and a group of Lubavitcher bochurim are manning a Chabad pavilion to bring Yiddishkeit to the fairgoers. As a quarter-million people descend on the annual Alaska State Fair, Chabad is on hand, providing Yiddishkeit...
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that a short-lived explosion of the Semisophochnoi Volcano occurred Sunday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. Webcam images near the volcano show the plume of ash ejecting high into the sky, although satellite imagery showed no visible ash plume. As a result, the ash stayed below 20,000 feet above sea level.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show. A man killed Saturday morning at a Taku neighborhood residence has been confirmed to be Dean Westlake, a former state legislator from Kiana who resigned from office in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board to hold virtual meetings every other Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway Operations will have a virtual meeting this upcoming Friday. The upcoming meeting will take place Friday, Aug. 26th at 1:30 pm. AMHOB will hold virtual meetings every other week on Fridays from 1:30-3:30 pm Alaska time in the near future. Topics vary...
alaskalandmine.com
The insider guide to an Alaskan gun show
I need an AR-15. Let me rephrase that. I need to pay for law school applications. I need to replace the timing belt on my car. I need to finally finish reading “Infinite Jest,” that doorstopper of a book. I want an AR-15 – right now. It’s not so much a need, in the Maslow’s hierarchy sense, but a want, in the “this thing feels awesome to shoot and it’s more accurate than the Chinese SKS I’ve been rocking with since 2020” sense.
Jim Crawford: Case for a constitutional convention
Last Saturday I spent in Wasilla talking to forty or so pretty die-hard seniors about the the next Alaska constitutional convention. Many were not convinced that the convention would actually happen. I was a speaker along with Sen. Mike Shower, likely the most conservative member of the Alaska Senate. Combined,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Laid-off paint store employees find new opportunity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than 50 years of service, a staple paint store in the community has closed its doors, leaving its employees uncertain of their future. That is, until one Anchorage business owner stepped in. Jason Smith, the owner of Yes Enterprises LLC, wanted to help those...
alaskapublic.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Westlake died after son ‘pummeled’ him, according to manslaughter charges
Former state Rep. Dean Westlake’s son is charged with beating Westlake to death Saturday morning in Anchorage. Tallon Westlake, 36, faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his 62-year-old father, Dean, who was from Kiana and served in the Alaska House of Representatives from January to December 2017.
alaskasnewssource.com
New pilot project seeks to build climate change resiliency
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska faces a lot of weather drama. Scientists say the large swings from one extreme to the other, and their increased frequency over time are tell-tale signs of climate change already having significant impacts on the state, whether by sea, by land, or on the people.
didyouknowfacts.com
There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho
There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s still unclear whether the elementary school will reopen on Monday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
eastidahonews.com
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
CNBC
The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
kinyradio.com
Son of ex-Alaska lawmaker faces charges in father's death
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering...
Comments / 6