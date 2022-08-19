Read full article on original website
Projected Wheat Double-Crop Soybean Profitability in 2023
In the August version of the 2023 Illinois Crop Budgets, wheat plus double-crop soybean is projected to be much more profitable than stand-alone corn and stand-alone soybeans in southern Illinois. Wheat-double-crop-soybeans has a much smaller advantage in central Illinois. Farmers considering adding wheat into their rotations should consider pricing some of the wheat. Increases in wheat acreage could lead to declines in wheat prices.
Illinois Has the Highest Per Capita Population of American Muslims
You’re more likely to have a Muslim neighbor in Illinois than in any other state. That’s according to a recently released report from the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, as well as the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding and the University of Illinois Chicago, that found that Illinois has the highest per capita population of American Muslims.
August 24 Illinois History Minute
It’s August 24th, and one of the fourteen individual treaties that make up the Treaty of St. Louis was signed on this day in 1816. With this particular treaty, the Chippewa, Ottawa and Potawatomie tribes sold off a strip of land that would later be used for canals linking Chicago with the Illinois River.
Synthetic Chemicals Found in Over 8 Million Illinoisans’ Drinking Water
Synthetic chemicals are pervasive in our everyday lives. They’re in many of the products we use like fast food wrappers, cleaning products and personal care items. Even when we’re done with those things, the chemicals live on, and the impacts of that are far-reaching. A Chicago Tribune investigation earlier this year found more than 8 million people in Illinois get their drinking water utilities where at least one forever chemical has been detected serving more than eight million people across the state. That’s six out of every 10 Illinoisans.
Candidates press for votes at IL State Fair
Last week was the Illinois State Fair, which generally includes two of the biggest days on the state political calendar: Governor’s Day for the party in power (Democrats this year) and then Republican Day . The days feature meetings and rallies. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker was unsparing in his criticism of what he called the “lunatic fringe” of the Republican Party. His challenger State Sen. Darren Bailey referred to Chicago as a “crime-ridden, corrupt, dysfunctional hellhole."
