ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia

ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
Henry County Daily Herald

New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees

ATLANTA – University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
Henry County Daily Herald

Florida Democrats to decide Tuesday who would be best to take abortion fight to DeSantis

On this, the Democratic candidates for Florida governor agree: New restrictions on abortion in the Sunshine State and uncertainty about the future of women's health across America have reinvigorated their voters and elevated the urgency to their effort to knock off Gov. Ron DeSantis this fall. But the question of...
Henry County Daily Herald

Former Georgia bookkeeper sentenced to prison for theft from employers

ATHENS — The former bookkeeper for several Georgia real estate businesses who admitted to stealing more than $600,000 from her employers was sentenced to prison this week for her crimes. Suzanne Brooks, 41, of Bogart, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison to be followed by three years...
BOGART, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
Henry County Daily Herald

Gas prices continue to fall

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 53 cents less than a month ago, and 46 cents more than this time last year.
Henry County Daily Herald

Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Power#Electric Power#Attorney General#Politics State#Politics Federal#Georgians
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescue crews are searching for a hiker in Utah after flash flooding

Rescuers continue searching for a hiker in southwestern Utah after a flash flood struck in a national park. More than 20 people looked Saturday for Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, near the Virgin River in Zion National Park, according to park officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy