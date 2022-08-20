ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals That A Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Still Happen Down The Line: "That Was What The Nets Were Looking For All Along, The Two Picks."

Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are both polarizing figures in the NBA in their unique ways. Kyrie has his controversies off the court to deal with, while Russ is coming off his worst season on the hardwood. And both have found their names mentioned together numerous times during this offseason, one of the most talked about trade rumors is a swap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets involving the two point guards.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him

LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Executive#Toronto#Raptors
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Yardbarker

Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block

It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players. The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that...
Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Offer Unloads Record-Breaker

According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell. In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy