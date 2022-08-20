Read full article on original website
Knicks Insider Says Danny Ainge Asked For Seven First-Round Picks And Players As Trade Package For Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young shooting guards in the league, and he has been the No. 1 option on the Utah Jazz for the last few seasons. He had a stellar season last year with the team, averaging 25.9 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 5.3 APG while shooting 35.5% from the 3PT range.
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
NBA Insider Reveals That A Kyrie Irving For Russell Westbrook Trade Could Still Happen Down The Line: "That Was What The Nets Were Looking For All Along, The Two Picks."
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook are both polarizing figures in the NBA in their unique ways. Kyrie has his controversies off the court to deal with, while Russ is coming off his worst season on the hardwood. And both have found their names mentioned together numerous times during this offseason, one of the most talked about trade rumors is a swap between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets involving the two point guards.
LeBron James Breaks Silence After CrawsOver Game Was Suspended: "I Appreciate The Love And Hospitality Towards Me And My Folks Who Came Along For The Show!"
What was expected to be a magical afternoon didn't last long at the Seattle CrawsOver Pro-Am league. A host of NBA players traveled to the city to play in Jamal Crawford's league, drawing a lot of attention from fans. As soon as LeBron James was announced as one of the...
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."
Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
NBA Executive Claims That There Is Talk Around The League About Carmelo Anthony Signing With Nets
While a cloud of uncertainty continues to hover over the Brooklyn Nets with the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving situations, the team has still been making some good moves this offseason as they build up their roster. They have signed T.J. Warren, traded for Royce O'Neale and it looks like some veteran presence might be headed over to Brooklyn as well.
Scotty Pippen Jr. Describes How Seeing LeBron James In Gym Motivates Him
LeBron James seems to have become a mentor for Los Angeles Lakers rookie Scotty Pippen Jr., who has signed a two-way contract with L.A. Even though Pippen and James have yet to play together, the Vanderbilt alum could already feel the four-time NBA champion’s support in the Las Vegas Summer League. In a loss to the Phoenix Suns, James rushed to help Pippen up after he fell near his sit following an and-1 finish.
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
Larry Bird Revealed He Was Never Able To Read Magic Johnson In His 2009 Book, 'When The Game Was Ours': "I Never Had Any Idea What He Was Going To Do With That Ball."
There have been many players who have flaunted their talents in the NBA. While some have had very little impact on the league, there are a few who are considered the legends of the game. NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird certainly fall in the second category....
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Report: 1 NBA star has been taken off trade block
It was not all that long ago that the Brooklyn Nets seemed destined to blow up their roster, but they have reportedly informed rival teams that they have no interest in trading at least one of their star players. The Nets have informed teams that inquired about Kyrie Irving that...
Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer
Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
Knicks' Latest Donovan Mitchell Offer Unloads Record-Breaker
According to Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz offered a resounding "non" to the New York Knicks' latest offer for Donovan Mitchell. In his latest for The Athletic, Charania notes that the newest New York package out west featured Evan Fournier joining Obi Toppin, five first-round picks (two unprotected), and cash considerations. Utah, apparently bent on more picks and young talent for the full-on rebuild that would commence upon Mitchell's departure, rejected the deal and has continued to stand its ground with a confidence fueled by the fact that the three-time All-Star is under contract for the next three seasons.
