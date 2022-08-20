Read full article on original website
Police investigate tractor-trailer fire on 1-91 South in Windsor
WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said. According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time. State Police Troop H said there are […]
Charges Pending After CT Victim Dies Following 2-Vehicle Stratford Crash
Charges are pending for a Fairfield County man after a man died following a two-vehicle crash. The crash took place in Stratford around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 in the area of South Ave and Spada Boulevard. Upon arrival by police, an investigation determined that a Honda driven by Jamar...
57-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash On Bristol Roadway
A 57-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Hartford County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 in Bristol on Redstone Hill Road. Officers responded to the area for a reported motorcycle crash, said Lt. Patrick Krajewski, of the Bristol Police.
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-84 East in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down I-84 East in Vernon Monday morning. The crash took place near exit 65 around 7:30 a.m. State police said serious injuries were reported and LifeStar landed on the highway to take one person to a local hospital. The state departments of Environmental and Protection […]
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
2 wounded after stabbing on Metro-North train in Naugatuck
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place on a Metro-North train in Naugatuck on Monday. Naugatuck police were dispatched to the town train station to assist the Metro-North police with the investigation of a stabbing incident that allegedly occurred while the MNA train was en route from Waterbury, police said. […]
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Sources: Child seriously hurt in Medford crash; driver arrested for DWI
The westbound side of the LIE has reopened at Exit 64 following the crash.
Register Citizen
Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says
ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
News 12
Officials: 3 people, 1 dog displaced in fire at Stratford home
Three people and a family dog were displaced after firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Stratford. The flames broke out Sunday night on Alvord Street around 7 p.m. Officials say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation but not suspicious.
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
Eyewitness News
Driver of SUV slams into storefront in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The driver of an SUV barreled into a business in Newington overnight. The vehicle was seen lodged in the storefront of “FloorsNow!” On the Berlin Turnpike Monday morning. The location was right where the turnpike meets Kitts Lane. As of 6 a.m. on Monday,...
New Britain Herald
Motorist slams into Newington business
NEWINGTON – A local business closed Monday after a motorist went off the road on the Berlin Turnpike and slammed through the storefront. Police said the accident was reported Sunday, around 11:47 p.m., at FloorsNow, which is located at 2516 Berlin Turnpike. Two people inside the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.
Police: 1 dead after SUV crashes on Sprain Brook Parkway in Greenburgh
Police say at least one person is dead following an overnight motor vehicle crash in Westchester.
Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident
Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
ems1.com
Mother's lawsuit: 23-year-old dies in ED area after Conn. hospital ignores him for 7 hours
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A mother’s lawsuit accuses a hospital of causing her 23-year-old son’s death after staff ignored the patient for seven hours while attending to others nearby in Connecticut. By the time a nurse at Yale New Haven Hospital checked on William Miller, who went...
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police, the victim is a 57-year-old man, but they are […]
Man dies after crash on Middletown Avenue in North Haven: Police
A crash has shut down a portion of Middletown Avenue in North Haven Friday morning.
