Yardbarker

Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard

Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!" The Nets...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant responds to Patrick Beverley's criticism of summer saga

Kevin Durant could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he decided he was sticking with the Brooklyn Nets three months ago, but he has instead opened himself up to another wave of criticism. The Nets issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that Durant met with team executives and...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement

DePaula: "The Phoenix Suns are bringing back their iconic “Sunburst” jerseys in purple this season. The new Classic Edition uniform celebrates the 30th anniversary of the team’s 1992-93 season and Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals." The Suns wore these same jerseys when Basketball Hall of...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Chiefs Waive Three Players

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
KANSAS CITY, MO
