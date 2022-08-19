Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Is there a possible big trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz in the works?
The Los Angeles Lakers failed to make the playoffs last season. It was a huge disappointment on every level, and it made it abundantly clear to everyone involved that changes needed to be made. Up to this point, the difficultly has been identifying what precisely those changes should be. L.A....
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Raptors Expected to Have 7th Best Record in East, Oddsmakers Say
The Toronto Raptors are expected to take a step back next season and finish seventh in the Eastern Conference, oddsmakers say
Yardbarker
Suns Make Offer for Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns have been heavily linked to star forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP made Phoenix one of his target destinations after requesting a trade. While Durant seemed eager to join the Phoenix squad , the Suns front office made no known efforts to engage in trade talks. Now, it appears the Suns have at least become active on that front, offering up Mikal Bridges and picks for Durant, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Yardbarker
Heat’s Udonis Haslem Joins Lakers’ Kobe Bryant & Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki As Only Players To Play 20 Seasons With One Team
During previous eras in the NBA, many superstars spent their entire or at least the vast majority of their career with one franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, have seen the likes of Kobe Bryant, Jerry West and Magic Johnson all spent their careers with the purple and gold.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star Guard
Gambadoro: "Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!" The Nets...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant responds to Patrick Beverley's criticism of summer saga
Kevin Durant could have saved himself a lot of trouble if he decided he was sticking with the Brooklyn Nets three months ago, but he has instead opened himself up to another wave of criticism. The Nets issued a statement on Tuesday announcing that Durant met with team executives and...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Exceeded His Monthly Water Budget By Roughly 489,000 Gallons In May Amidst Drought Crisis In LA
We are in the midst of some rough times around the world at the moment. Europe is hit by a heat wave the likes of which the continent hasn't seen in ages with temperatures hitting record highs in various parts. It has led to widespread droughts and the situation isn't a whole lot better in the U.S. either.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Believe Having Jalen Brunson And Donovan Mitchell Would Attract Another Star To Join Them In New York
For the Knicks, the signing of star point guard Jalen Brunson was their best move of the summer. Besides giving them a reliable option at point guard, Brunson brings shooting and playmaking to a team that desperately needed both. Still, even after the Brunson move, the Knicks aren't trying to...
Yardbarker
The Phoenix Suns Just Made A Huge Announcement
DePaula: "The Phoenix Suns are bringing back their iconic “Sunburst” jerseys in purple this season. The new Classic Edition uniform celebrates the 30th anniversary of the team’s 1992-93 season and Phoenix’s trip to the NBA Finals." The Suns wore these same jerseys when Basketball Hall of...
Yardbarker
Chiefs Waive Three Players
Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Once Missed An Open Dunk In Madison Square Garden: "Knicks Fans Cheered Like They Won The Finals"
Michael Jordan is inarguably one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball and he proved that over the course of his career. He has won championships in college, he has won championships in the NBA, he has multiple MVPs, scoring titles, Finals MVPs, and countless other honors to his name.
