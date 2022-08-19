Read full article on original website
People
Kevin Jonas Takes Cute Selfie Sharing a Milkshake with His Daughters: 'Three Straws for the Win!'
Kevin Jonas is sharing a sweet moment with his girls. On Monday, the Claim to Fame co-host, 34, posted a cute selfie on Instagram with his two daughters, Valentina, 5, and Alena, 8, as they share a chocolate milkshake together. In the snap, Jonas and his girls share the tasty...
realitytitbit.com
Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland shows off fairytale wedding dresses
Swoon! Sarah Hyland and her fellow host hubby, Bachelor in Paradise’s Wells Adams, tied the knot over the weekend and Sarah wore two stunning Vera Wang couture gowns. Actor and Love Island USA host Sarah and Wells wed on August 20 in a star-studded vineyard celebration at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
realitytitbit.com
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob's ex as she welcomes baby boy
Khloe Kardashian took to social media to wish her brother Rob’s ex Adrienne Bailon congratulations. It comes as she welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy – the host’s first child – similarly to Khloe, who welcomed a boy recently. Telling Adrienne to “enjoy every second” just...
Malia Obama is spotted hanging out with music producer Dawit Eklund again
Malia Obama has been enjoying her time in Los Angeles. The former First Daughter has been photographed a few times over the last two weeks, and she seems to be spending a lot of time with music producer Dawit Eklund. This week they were spotted grabbing a...
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Aaron Rodgers Reflects on Relationship With Danica Patrick, Experimenting with Psychedelics: ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’ Revelations
Healthy hindsight. Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his relationship with ex Danica Patrick — and he has nothing but appreciation for the time they shared together. "I was dating Danica and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey and spirituality is important to her," Rodgers, 38, told host […]
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Katharine McPhee & David Foster Ready For Baby No. 2 After Celebrating 3rd Wedding Anniversary
With three years of marriage under their belt, Katharine McPhee, 38, and David Foster, 72, are ready to expand their family again. A source close to Katharine tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the power couple is thinking about giving their 1-year-old son, Rennie David, a younger sibling. “Being a mom to...
Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’
Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
Are ’90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Danielle and Robert Still Together? Update After Season 1
90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
How Much Older Is Heidi Klum Than Her Husband Tom Kaulitz?
Find out what the age difference is between 'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz.
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
'MARRIED': Meta's Sheryl Sandberg ties the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal in Wyoming
The Meta executive married Tom Bernthal Saturday on a Wyoming ranch after dating for three years. The ceremony included their five children.
