ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jordyn Woods Goes Hollywood Glam On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbOG8_0hOOq9pm00
Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her new hair style and it’s absolutely everything!

Taking to the social media platform, the social influencer shared a fun, Instagram transition video where she showed off her before and after look as she got all glammed up for a night out. The video started off with a fresh faced Jordyn as she showed off her glowing skin and brown hair. The video then transitioned to showing the model all dolled up and donning a fresh face of makeup and big, Hollywood glam curls that framed her gorgeous face. Styled by hairstylist, Mimi G, Jordyn’s look was everything as she served face in her selfie style IG video and definitely gave us hair envy in the process.

The beauty shared the transition video to her Instagram page, posting the video along with the caption, “you know I love a transition video.” Check it out below.

The beauty’s millions of Instagram fans and followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval, commenting on her hair, makeup, and her glowing skin. “This hair!!!

,” wrote one follower while another commented, “obsessed with this lash shape

” and another was simply swooning over her flawless face, writing, “

You look so good with the before though

Beautiful either way”

We love this look on Jordyn! What do you think about her Hollywood glam?

Jordyn Woods Goes Hollywood Glam On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordyn Woods
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Glam#Ig
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Where Do Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Really Stand Months After Infamous Oscars Slap?

Through thick and thin. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have only grown closer amid the Oscars controversy. "Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," a source maintained of the Hollywood couple, who shied away from the spotlight after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Awards show months prior. “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."OK! reported Will, 53, marched on stage at the Academy Awards back in March and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head. (Jada, 50, has been...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Still Devastated About Linda Reagan

The cast of the long-running drama Blue Bloods has remained amazingly consistent, but one character exit still haunts fans. The CBS procedural drama follows various members of the Reagan family, most of whom are involved in law enforcement. At the center of the show is Tom Selleck. He has portrayed family patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan for the entire run. The show also follows the lives of his children, who have careers that orbit each other. There’s NYPD detective Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), assistant district attorney Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and NYPD sergeant Jamie (Will Estes). Viewers have found comfort in the family dinner scenes featured in every episode. Fans get a glimpse of the relationship of the family members as they discuss issues.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
wonderwall.com

The secret new man in Demi Lovato's life has been revealed, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early August 2022, starting with this performer… On Aug. 8, People magazine broke the news that Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend: a musician whose identity wasn't revealed at the time. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy," said a source. A few days later, Demi and Jordan Lutes — who performs under the stage name Jute$ — were snapped holding hands in New York City, indicating he may be the new love in Demi's life. (See photos here.) Jute$, by the way, is credited as a writer on Demi's new track "Substance."
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Jute$ Kisses Her In Sweet 30th Birthday Post: Photo

Bow down to the birthday queen! Demi Lovato looked absolutely blissful in a photo album shared by her new beau Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes) for her big 30th birthday! The musician took to his Instagram on Saturday, August 20 to post a slew of amazing snaps of the couple, who are proving they are 100% relationship goals. The slideshow features Demi and Jutes$ kissing, getting cozy and, in quick clips, cracking each other up in the most delightful ways.
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
315
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy