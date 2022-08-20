ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ciara Shows Off Her Fresh Face On Instagram

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVMtG_0hOOq0tF00
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Ciara took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her fresh face and glowing skin in an adorable Instagram Reel and per usual, she looks absolutely stunning and has us wondering what is her skincare routine!

Taking to the social media platform, the songstress shared a selfie style Instagram video with her 32 million Instagram followers where she donned a fresh face without any makeup and showed off her flawless, glowing skin in the process. In the adorable, short video, CiCi rocked her long, dark colored hair in a slicked back pony tail and was all smiles. In the post, she was joined by her three adorable children, Future, Sienna and baby Win, who were bubbly and vibrant and full of smiles in the background of the short video. “Your kids will remind you.. you got kids

@debrittanyfinney”

Check out the adorable, selfie style video below.

Of course, CiCi’s millions of Instagram followers were loving seeing the songstress’ fresh, flawless face on their IG feeds and flooded the beauty’s comment section with their stamps of approval, all while swooning over her adorable three kiddos.

“So cute. It’s Win for me

” wrote one follower while another commented, “Sooooo cute!!!!!” on the gorgeous IG video.

It’s absolutely the fresh face and Win for us! What do you think about Ciara’s flawless video? We definitely need her to drop the skincare routine asap!

Ciara Shows Off Her Fresh Face On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
urbanbellemag.com

As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing

Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss

Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
WEIGHT LOSS
ETOnline.com

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose in Matching Outfits With Newborn Son

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are celebrating their baby boy's arrival with matching outfits! Tiesi shared the adorable family moment on Instagram Tuesday, just one day after announcing the arrival of little Legendary. "WE MADE THIS 🥹🥰👩🏻‍🍼💙 @nickcannon !! Y’all know I had to have these #ncredible matching sets made...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Win#Ig
realitytitbit.com

My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans are loving 'unrecognisable' Todd's 'glow up'

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back in 2022 and, judging by Twitter, fans are loving Todd’s ‘glow up’ in season 10. Whitney Thore and her family and friends have been the focus of the TLC show since 2015. From Whitney’s romantic relationships to her close family connections with her dad Glenn, mom Babs and brother Hunter, viewers are taken along for the ride on MBFFL.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck

Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Reveals Engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom OG star Leah Messer is preparing to walk down the aisle for the third time. The mother of three just announced her engagement to boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley. PEOPLE Magazine reports that Mobley asked for Messer's hand in marriage with a 4.7-carat custom ring designed by jeweler Mike Nekta of New York Diamond Jewelry. The engagement occurred during their anniversary trip to Costa Rica. Mobley popped the question while taking a romantic stroll on the beach after they enjoyed a dinner prepared by a private chef. Messer is over the moon, telling PEOPLE, "It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else." Mobley added: "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
315
Followers
4K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy