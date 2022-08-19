Omaha, Nebraska – Guidance from the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) and its Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) in navigating the often complex regulations associated with government contracting has helped a former Verdigre, Neb. business owner secure an up to five year, $36 million contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.

