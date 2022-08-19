Read full article on original website
unomaha.edu
Join the UNO Campus Career Council
The UNO Academic and Career Development Center (ACDC) and CBA Career Center have teamed up to create a campuswide career council at UNO; next meeting Aug. 30. The UNO Academic and Career Development Center and the College of Business Administration (CBA) Career Center have partnered to create a campuswide career council at UNO, and are seeking new members.
UNO Academic Advising Council Names Kate Earnhardt Advisor of the Month
Earnhardt was nominated by her peers for her dedication to student success. Kate Earnhardt, Academic Advisor I, in the College of Public Affairs and Community Service Division of Continuing Studies, was recently named the “Advisor of the Month” by the Academic Advising Council (AAC) for the month of August.
Project Extra Mile to Join the CEC
This month, the CEC welcome Project Extra Mile to the list of diverse and exciting nonprofits in the building. Nonprofits, which we call our building partners, go through an process to apply for unique collaborative office spaces on campus. Here's a summary of our newest building partner:. Project Extra Mile.
Client Story: PTAC Consultants Help Small Business To Corral Large Government Contract
Omaha, Nebraska – Guidance from the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC) and its Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) in navigating the often complex regulations associated with government contracting has helped a former Verdigre, Neb. business owner secure an up to five year, $36 million contract with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management.
