ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
swark.today

Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly
salineriverchronicle.com

Arkansas Cancer Coalition Grant to help Mainline Health Systems remind Southeast Arkansas women it’s time for cancer screenings

MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cancer Coalition has awarded Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI) a $55,000 grant that will be used to reach patients around Southeast Arkansas, to remind them that it’s time for critical screenings that can lead to early detection and more successful treatment of some types of cancers.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KCTV 5

3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border

(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
MISSOURI STATE
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy