Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to voters, judge rules
On August 19, a federal judge ruled that the State of Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to some voters.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
Chris Jones ‘concerned’ with death penalty, challenges Sanders to 8-hour debate
ARKANSAS, USA — Dr. Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, said he has concerns about state executions and would consider commuting death penalty cases to life sentences, if elected governor. He also challenged his Republican opponent, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to an eight-hour debate to discuss issues affecting Arkansas.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
Pine Bluff educator takes therapy program on the road, bringing mental health awareness to students
A former teacher in Pine Pluff is leaving the classroom and taking her skills mobile in hopes of making mental health a priority in schools.
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
Arkansas State Fair 2022 returns this October
Fall is a month away, meaning the Arkansas State Fair is coming to the Little Rock metro very soon.
Arkansas Cancer Coalition Grant to help Mainline Health Systems remind Southeast Arkansas women it’s time for cancer screenings
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cancer Coalition has awarded Mainline Health Systems, Inc. (MHSI) a $55,000 grant that will be used to reach patients around Southeast Arkansas, to remind them that it’s time for critical screenings that can lead to early detection and more successful treatment of some types of cancers.
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]
Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in Arkansas 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show. Arkansas...
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake reported in Lawrence County
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
