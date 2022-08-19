Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Different dramas unfold as Yankees host Mets
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mets' James McCann catching versus Yankees Monday
The New York Mets will start James McCann at catcher in Monday's game against the New York Yankees. McCann will hit ninth and handle catching duties Monday while Michael Perez sits out the team's series opener against the Yankees. McCann has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
How did a Mets fan throw the first pitch at a Phillies home game? All it takes is enough tickets
The Mets’ most recognizable fan group, The 7 Line Army, filled enough sections of the upper deck Saturday at Citizens Bank Park to allow the group’s “general” to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the Phillies doubleheader.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mets To Select Nate Fisher
The Mets are selecting the contract of left-hander Nate Fisher, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. Fisher is not currently on the club’s 40-man roster, meaning a corresponding move of some kind will be required. To say that Fisher is not a top prospect would be underselling his journey. As...
Bryce Harper's return to Phillies could be coming soon
The Philadelphia Phillies received some positive news on the Bryce Harper front as he is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday.
Phillie Phanatic trolls Keith Hernandez during Mets broadcast
New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez made a quip about the Philadelphia Phillies’ defense last Tuesday, and the Phillie Phanatic on Friday was apparently still not over Hernandez’s comment. During last Tuesday’s Mets broadcast, Hernandez said that he disliked working Phillies games because the team was not fundamentally-sound...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Mets: Which New York team is a better bet to win the 2022 World Series?
Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB roundup: Mark Canha's 9th-inning HR propels Mets to victory
August 22 - Mark Canha hit two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning off David Robertson, to rally the New York Mets past the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday.
Yardbarker
New York Mets vs. New York Yankees prediction and odds Mon., 8/22: Dramas unfolding
Interleague play eluded Buck Showalter by two years when he piloted the New York Yankees from 1992 to 1995, costing him a chance to manage Subway Series games. Showalter finally managed in the series, now as skipper of the New York Mets, last month when his new team enjoyed two victories in Queens.
numberfire.com
Michael Perez sitting for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Michael Perez in their lineup for Monday's game against the the New York Yankees. Perez will take a seat Monday while James McCann starts at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Perez for 55 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
Watch: Mets' Starling Marte steals home in 7-2 win over Phillies
The New York Mets kicked off an important road series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 7-2 win on Friday night. Mets' outfielder Starling Marte scored two of New York's seven runs on Friday night, including a steal of home in the fifth inning. With the Mets up 4-0 in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect, Jose Butto, will make MLB debut Sunday
Jose Butto, arguably the best pitching prospect in the New York Mets farm system is reportedly in line to make
FOX Sports
New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series
New York Mets (78-44, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (66-54, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -118, Mets -101; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mets' Mark Canha had massive bat flip after home run
The New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 in an exciting game on Sunday, and Mark Canha drew attention for a big bat flip he did. Canha went 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the win. He hit a three-run home run in the seventh to tie the game at seven. Then in the ninth, Canha gave his Mets the lead with a two-run home run.
Comments / 0