Both New York baseball teams have been fixtures atop the standings this season. The Mets are 78-44 and hold a four-game lead in the NL East despite the Braves having been on a surge since early June. The Mets have been in first place every day except one this season, back when they were 3-2 and a half-game out. The Yankees are 74-48 and have held first place in the AL East since April 27. They at one point held a 15 1/2-game lead. They've fallen on tough times the last month-plus, but they still have an eight-game lead.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO