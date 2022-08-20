Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
What do you need to know about District 6-3A Football. Here is a breakdown
Passed for 1,974 yards with 24 TDs a year ago and now faces key challenges as one of two returning offensive starters for the Cubs. Returning all-state player and a Notre Dame commitment who ranks in Louisiana’s top 10 players for 2023. Brennan Gibson. Port Allen. WR/RB 5-8 150...
theadvocate.com
Two ways about it: Playoff loss motivates Madison Prep senior on offense, defense
The time is now for Treylan James, a two-way senior standout for Madison Prep Academy. It has been eight months since Madison Prep lost 40-34 to eventual champion Sterlington in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Class 3A playoffs. The loss left a bad taste for Madison Prep and particularly for James, who plays wide receiver and defensive back.
brproud.com
Chandler Whitfield shines in Southern’s fall scrimmage
Baton Rouge, LA – Every year before the season starts, crowds gather at Southern’s campus for Fan Fest. A full scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium is the first look the public gets at the team after an entire summer of workouts and a few weeks of fall camp.
theadvocate.com
Ckleby Givens is showing himself to be Southern's budding defensive star
Southern coach Eric Dooley said he thought defensive end Ckleby Givens could help the Jaguars right away when he signed the District 1-5A Defensive MVP out of Captain Shreve in December. Givens didn’t even wait for the season start to get noticed. The 6-feet-2, 230-pound freshman sparked a goal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Wossman and LSU star, Cam Lewis gives back to the community
As football players near preseason camps of their own, there are still a few giving back. Former LSU and Wossman High School star, Cam Lewis returned home to give back to the community. The Wildcat great held his inaugural skills and drills camp at Grady-Jones Stadium. Dozens of children of all ages learned from Lewis […]
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Amateur: Greg Berthelot defeats Jason Humphries in match play final
Greg Berthelot made a six-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to finish off a 2&1 win over Jason Humphries in the championship match of the Baton Rouge Amateur on Sunday afternoon. Played at Santa Maria golf course, the tournament utilized a match play format that whittled a 16-player field...
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Jay Johnson discusses transfer portal class, depth to pitching
Now that LSU coach Jay Johnson’s first season is under his belt, he’s had the time to add more of his touch to the roster. Forty-four players on the fall roster, including 21 newcomers, will vie for a spot on the 35-man roster this spring. Five of those 21 newcomers are from the transfer portal, including right-handers Christian Little (Vanderbilt), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA), Paul Skenes (Air Force) and infielders Tommy White (NC State) and Ben Nippolt (VCU).
theadvocate.com
Who planted the live oaks on UL Lafayette’s campus? Curious Louisiana explores their history.
Lafayette native Pat Trahan took up walking between her job in Lafayette's Oil Center and her home near downtown a few years ago, exercise that afforded her the opportunity to cross the campus of her alma mater, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “UL has a really nice campus,” she...
theadvocate.com
First-year Walker High volleyball coach ready for jamboree, new season
First-year Walker high volleyball coach Tyler Dixon is almost young enough to pass as a student as he prepares his team for jamboree play next week. However, there is no mistaking his passion for volleyball. Dixon, 25, spent last season as an assistant coach at Denham Springs High before making...
Southern holds open scrimmage for fans
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars staged a scrimmage at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 9 a.m. the was open to the public. Southern head coach Eric Dooley started the energy before the scrimmage, and once play began, former Zachary wide receiver Chandler Whitfield continued it. Four plays into...
redcuprebellion.com
Four star WR Ayden Williams chooses Ole Miss over LSU
As previewed in last week’s recruiting roundup, Mississippi’s No. 2 ranked player, wide receiver Ayden Williams, announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Williams and family did the hat-and-table routine on an announcement broadcast by 247Sports, also discussing his college choice with WJTV’s Blake Levine. Williams, currently the No. 118 player in the country according to On3’s consensus rankings, also released a slick commitment video on his Twitter account.
Kim Mulkey's Next Weapon, Mikaylah Williams, Dominating the Summer
No. 1 player in the 2023 class, and LSU commit, living up to the hype while showcasing versatility at numerous events
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
New LSU Football Hype Video Will Fire You up for Season
Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.
theadvocate.com
New LSU baseball assistants elaborate on their new roles: 'Being great is very very boring'
LSU's new assistant baseball coaches, Wes Johnson and Josh Jordan, addressed the media for the first time Monday. Johnson, who had been the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins since 2018, previously coached at Mississippi State and Arkansas before he left the college game. “I enjoyed my time with professional...
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
theadvocate.com
LSU practice observations: Shuffling takes place on the offensive line
LSU tweaked its starting offensive line for the first time this preseason Saturday, trying a different combination as it searches for the best group. At the beginning of a 30-minute open period inside Tiger Stadium, LSU used freshman Will Campbell at left tackle, redshirt sophomore Miles Frazier at left guard, sophomore Garrett Dellinger at center, redshirt junior Anthony Bradford at right guard and senior Cameron Wire at right tackle.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly cryptic about RB John Emery Jr.'s availability for LSU's season opener
LSU coach Brian Kelly was cryptic Saturday when asked about senior running back John Emery Jr.’s status for the season opener against Florida State. Kelly said he could not comment on anything unrelated to football because of a law protecting the privacy of student records, an indication there are lingering issues tied to the academic suspension that sidelined Emery for the entire 2021 season.
Comments / 0