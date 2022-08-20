Football season is right around the corner and football fans across the South can't wait for all of the action. LSU football is entering a new era under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. As a matter of fact, Coach Kelly left the Fighting Irish football program as the winningest coach in a program that has a history of legendary coaches. In a program that has been coached by the likes of Knute Rockne, Lou Holtz, and Ara Parseghian, Coach Kelly sits atop with 113 wins and a couple of national title game appearances.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO