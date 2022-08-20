ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

signalscv.com

Valencia drops road opener 29-6 at Bishop Amat

Vikings football (0-1) struggled against Bishop Amat (1-0) in their season opener on the road. Bishop Amat was carried by senior Delano Franklin, who scored three touchdowns — two through the air, one on the ground — and brought down an interception. Valencia struggled to get the run...
LA PUENTE, CA
signalscv.com

Hart drops season opener at Camarillo, 35-17

Coming into Friday night’s season-opening game between Camarillo and Hart, the programs had matched up eight times since 1957, with the series tied at four wins apiece. In this ninth competition the Scorpions took a one-game lead with a 35-17 win at Camarillo High School. The Indians (0-1) struggled...
CAMARILLO, CA
signalscv.com

Golden Valley goes down at home to Newbury Park, 38-21

Golden Valley football (0-1) dropped its season opener to the visiting Newbury Park Panthers (1-0) in an injury- and penalty-ridden game. Newbury Park was led Friday night by freshman quarterback Beau Smigiel, who finished well over 200 yards with four touchdown passes. Grizzly quarterback Chris Melkonian had some under-throws early...
Dodger Insider

Freeman pays his high school back by paying it forward

Freddie Freeman said if one day he made it, he was going to do something for his alma mater. Around this time next year, El Modena High School in Orange will have a revamped baseball facility that includes a new clubhouse, thanks in large part to a donation by Freeman to the program.
247Sports

Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits

Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
Fontana Herald News

Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26

“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
kvta.com

Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium

Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
David Clark

Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood

South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
lastandardnewspaper.com

Hotville Chicken brings Nashville hot chicken to the Crenshaw district

The popularity of Nashville hot chicken has spread throughout the country, and restaurateur Kim Prince has brought it from her hometown to South Los Angeles. Since opening Hotville Chicken at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in 2019, locals have raved about this style of fried chicken. “What makes Nashville hot...
foxla.com

1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. - One person is dead after a wrong-way collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports of the incident came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told CHP officers that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the freeway when the car crashed head-on into a silver-colored pickup truck.
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Beautiful home hits the market in Compton

COMPTON – A home has just hit the market in Compton that is perfect for a first time buyer looking for a home for their family. It literally hit the market less than an hour ago!. It features a spacious backyard which appears able to house either a pool...
News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
localemagazine.com

Savor Summer at These 9 Seafood Spots in LA Serving Delicious Lobster Rolls

Where to Get a Taste of New England in Los Angeles. Whether you like them cold with a zesty mayo or warm and drenched in butter, lobster rolls are the ultimate “sandwich” of summer. This simple yet decadent dish can be found on the menu at both upscale restaurants and laid-back seafood shacks. From brioche buns to caviar toppings, we’ve rounded up some of the best lobster rolls in LA so you can sit back, indulge and savor the last few weeks of summer. Best Lobster Rolls LA.
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita breaks ground for second inclusive play area at West Creek Park

The city of Santa Clarita broke ground Monday for a new inclusive playground at West Creek Park intended to provide parkgoers with activities to help develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills. The West Creek Park inclusive play area will be the second of its kind in the city —...

