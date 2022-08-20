Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Valencia drops road opener 29-6 at Bishop Amat
Vikings football (0-1) struggled against Bishop Amat (1-0) in their season opener on the road. Bishop Amat was carried by senior Delano Franklin, who scored three touchdowns — two through the air, one on the ground — and brought down an interception. Valencia struggled to get the run...
CBS Sports
UCLA basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
After returning nearly everyone from its magical 2021 Final Four run, UCLA is finally bidding farewell to some of the stalwarts of coach Mick Cronin's early years on the job. Gone from a 27-8 team that reached the Sweet 16 in March are leading scorer Johnny Juzang, all-around wing Jules Bernard and trusty big man Cody Riley.
signalscv.com
Hart drops season opener at Camarillo, 35-17
Coming into Friday night’s season-opening game between Camarillo and Hart, the programs had matched up eight times since 1957, with the series tied at four wins apiece. In this ninth competition the Scorpions took a one-game lead with a 35-17 win at Camarillo High School. The Indians (0-1) struggled...
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran football team dedicates season in memory of Mary Curtis and wins opener
Crean Lutheran coach Rick Curtis (middle) was joined by (from right) the Jones family, including former player Steve Jones, Carter Jones, Steve Jones Sr. and Caden Jones. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran High School). It was a special victory for Crean Lutheran football coach Rick Curtis Friday night. Curtis was back...
signalscv.com
Golden Valley goes down at home to Newbury Park, 38-21
Golden Valley football (0-1) dropped its season opener to the visiting Newbury Park Panthers (1-0) in an injury- and penalty-ridden game. Newbury Park was led Friday night by freshman quarterback Beau Smigiel, who finished well over 200 yards with four touchdown passes. Grizzly quarterback Chris Melkonian had some under-throws early...
Dodger Insider
Freeman pays his high school back by paying it forward
Freddie Freeman said if one day he made it, he was going to do something for his alma mater. Around this time next year, El Modena High School in Orange will have a revamped baseball facility that includes a new clubhouse, thanks in large part to a donation by Freeman to the program.
247Sports
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
kvta.com
Simi Police Respond To Incidents At SVHS Football Stadium
Simi Valley police say they responded to two incidents at the Simi Valley High School football field Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say that several Royal High School students were ejected from the campus for "causing disturbances during the football game." They say that those students "returned to the...
Pasadena's South Arroyo Neighborhood
South Arroyo Pasadena Residence Catching Sunlight Through the Leaves of a California OakDavid Clark. Nestled between South Pasadena, Eagle Rock and Highland Park resides the 91105 zip code of “The South Arroyo.” This 3.7 square mile area contains approximately 6,543 homes, 13,544 people, and some of the quietest park-like streets in California. Let me introduce you to the homes, estates, shops, trails, and real estate market of Pasadena’s 91105 South Arroyo.
SoCal to see hot temps in some parts Tuesday, slight chance of thunderstorms in mountains, deserts
Southern California on Tuesday will see temperatures range from warm to hot as a chance of thunderstorms continues in the mountains and deserts.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Hotville Chicken brings Nashville hot chicken to the Crenshaw district
The popularity of Nashville hot chicken has spread throughout the country, and restaurateur Kim Prince has brought it from her hometown to South Los Angeles. Since opening Hotville Chicken at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in 2019, locals have raved about this style of fried chicken. “What makes Nashville hot...
foxla.com
1 killed after truck rolls over divider on Anaheim highway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a rollover crash on State Route 91 in Anaheim Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol, and three other people were hospitalized. Reports of the crash began coming in just before 6 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of Route...
celebsbar.com
Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76
Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
foxla.com
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on freeway in Cerritos
CERRITOS, Calif. - One person is dead after a wrong-way collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos Saturday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Reports of the incident came in shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told CHP officers that the driver of a dark-colored sedan was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the freeway when the car crashed head-on into a silver-colored pickup truck.
2urbangirls.com
Beautiful home hits the market in Compton
COMPTON – A home has just hit the market in Compton that is perfect for a first time buyer looking for a home for their family. It literally hit the market less than an hour ago!. It features a spacious backyard which appears able to house either a pool...
Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Mexican Express’ tells the story of West Long Beach’s drag racing history
A new documentary tells an untold story about two Mexican-American brothers and their adventures racing on the historic Lions Drag Strip in the 1960s. The post ‘Mexican Express’ tells the story of West Long Beach’s drag racing history appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localemagazine.com
Savor Summer at These 9 Seafood Spots in LA Serving Delicious Lobster Rolls
Where to Get a Taste of New England in Los Angeles. Whether you like them cold with a zesty mayo or warm and drenched in butter, lobster rolls are the ultimate “sandwich” of summer. This simple yet decadent dish can be found on the menu at both upscale restaurants and laid-back seafood shacks. From brioche buns to caviar toppings, we’ve rounded up some of the best lobster rolls in LA so you can sit back, indulge and savor the last few weeks of summer. Best Lobster Rolls LA.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita breaks ground for second inclusive play area at West Creek Park
The city of Santa Clarita broke ground Monday for a new inclusive playground at West Creek Park intended to provide parkgoers with activities to help develop cognitive, physical, social and sensory skills. The West Creek Park inclusive play area will be the second of its kind in the city —...
