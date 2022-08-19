Read full article on original website
Can the protein that defeats metabolic diseases conquer dementia?
Alzheimer's disease is a representative neurodegenerative disease showing up at an increasing rate in an aging society. Sufferers of this disease are not only portrayed in media, but can often be seen around us. Patients with Alzheimer's disease and their families continue to suffer as the precise cause of dementia remains unknown, and it can only be treated with symptom-relieving therapeutics.
Hopes of new curative treatment for children with neuroblastoma
Children who suffer a relapse of the aggressive cancer known as neuroblastoma have small chances of survival. However, a group including researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now shown that DHODH blockers, which are well-tolerated in humans, can cure neuroblastoma in mice if administered in combination with chemotherapy. The study, published in the journal JCI Insight, paves the way for clinical trials of this combination therapy.
A promising asthma treatment proved to be successful in early trials on mice
It is estimated that more than 250 million people globally suffer from asthma, which also causes hundreds of thousands of fatalities annually. Therefore, finding a cure for the condition could be life-changing for a large number of people. Scientists have now developed a new potential long-term treatment for asthma. The...
A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques
An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
Discovering a major contributor to Alzheimer's disease
Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer's disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology.
Treating Chronic Pain With Sound Plus Electrical Body Stimulation
A new technique could relieve pain for individuals with various chronic and neurological conditions. Researchers have found that electrical stimulation of the body combined with sound activates the brain’s somatosensory or “tactile” cortex, increasing the potential for using the technique to treat chronic pain and other sensory disorders. The non-invasive technique was tested on animals and the team is planning clinical trials on humans in the near future.
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
What Happens To Our Lungs As We Age?
Our lungs are filtration experts but their functioning begins to decline after 35. Find out why that happens and what you can do to improve your lung health.
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
Reducing Inflammation in the Body
You might be hearing a lot about inflammation recently. For instance, “anti-inflammatory” diets are currently trending. Chronic inflammation is linked to many chronic diseases, so taking steps to avoid it (or at least lessen the chances) is important. What exactly is inflammation and what can you do to stop it in its tracks?
Exploring the 'dark side' of Alzheimer's disease reveals new biomarkers
Neurophysiological techniques (e.g., electroencephalography, EEG, transcranial magnetic stimulation, TMS) allow an informed investigation of the brain overexcitability underpinning the typical difficulty of maintaining a stable level of vigilance or experiencing a regular sleep-wake cycle in patients living with Alzheimer's disease (AD). Importantly, this difficulty has a significant impact on the level of consciousness of patients, affecting patients' ability to follow TV programs and social conversation during the daytime and preventing a deep sleep at night. As an important advantage, neurophysiological techniques can be applied in preclinical and clinical research models of the disease, its progression, and the effects of pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
The Role of the Gut-Brain Axis in Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease patients consistently demonstrate altered gut microbiome makeup. Gut complications such as constipation can precede the symptoms of PD by many years. Simple nutritional interventions can play a role in the prevention and mitigation of PD. As the second-most-prevalent neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson’s disease (PD) is expected to double in...
Alzheimer’s: Scientists find way to switch some diseased cells back to a healthy state
Evidence suggests that microglia—the primary immune cells in the brain—may directly contribute to the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to technical challenges, scientists have not been able to decipher the molecular mechanisms underlying microglia activity or function in healthy and diseased brains.
Why Does the Immune System Attack Liver Cells in Those With Metabolic Disorders?
Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine have identified a molecule that causes the immune system to attack the liver in response to the accumulation of fat. Published in Science Immunology, researchers recreated human metabolic diseases in mice to examine changes within the immune system in response to a high-sugar, high-fat diet. They found that the immune response, which involves B and T cells, damages the organs and tissues instead of protecting them.
What Is Pituitary (Secondary) Hypothyroidism?
Pituitary hypothyroidism is a rare condition characterized by low levels of thyroid hormone due to failure of the pituitary gland. The pituitary gland is a pea-sized structure in the brain that releases thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). This hormone circulates in the blood and tells the thyroid to release its own hormones.
Impact of lung function impairment after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation
Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.
