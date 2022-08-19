Late-onset noninfectious pulmonary complications (LONIPC) are a major cause of morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). However, the clinical impact of lung function deterioration itself in long-term adult survivors of HSCT remains to be fully investigated. This retrospective, longitudinal study aimed to investigate pulmonary function following HSCT in terms of its change and the clinical significance of its decline. We examined 167 patients who survived for at least 2Â years without relapse. The median follow-up period was 10.3Â years. A linear mixed-effects model showed that the slope of pulmonary function tests values, including percent vital capacity (%VC), percent forced expiratory volume in one second (%FEV1), and FEV1/forced VC ratio (FEV1%), decreased over time. The cumulative incidence of newly obstructive and restrictive lung function impairment (LFI) at 10Â years was 15.7% and 19.5%, respectively. Restrictive LFI was a significant, independent risk factor for overall survival (hazard ratio 7.11, P"‰="‰0.007) and non-relapse mortality (hazard ratio 12.19, P"‰="‰0.003). Our data demonstrated that lung function declined over time after HSCT and that the decline itself had a significant impact on survival regardless of LONIPC.

