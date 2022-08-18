New Jersey high school football rankings: Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco Prep headline preseason MaxPreps Top 25

Read full article on original website
joe
3d ago
Looks like all the Private schools use $$$ from their alumni funds to recruit the best athletes… Public schools really have No Chance 😳
Rutgers’ multi-sport standout will focus on football, drop wrestling ... for now
Kyonte Hamilton arrived at Rutgers hoping to be one of the school’s rare multi-sport athletes in football and wrestling. Now, the sophomore is focusing on the gridiron only. After appearing in one tournament last winter, Hamilton plans on ending his wrestling career to focus on football full time, according to Rutgers wrestling coach Scott Goodale. Goodale spoke with Hamilton and football coach Greg Schiano about the new plan.
Rutgers University-Newark Announces Stacey Townsend as Head Women's Basketball Coach
NEWARK, NJ | The Rutgers University-Newark department of athletics has announced the new era of the Scarlet Raiders' women's basketball team as Stacey Townsend takes over as the 9th head coach in program history. "I am excited for Stacey to hit the ground running," said Athletic Director Mark Griffin. "She...
High school volleyball: Best team in each state
The high school volleyball season is underway or getting ready to toss up the first serve across the country. Last week, MaxPreps took at look at the top high school volleyball player in each state and today we continue out cross-country look with the top team in each state. There...
Second scrimmage in the books for Rutgers Football, starter named
Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! ($50 savings) The Rutgers football team held its second and final scrimmage of training camp on Sunday inside SHI Stadium. Head coach Greg Schiano talked a little bit about what unfolded, including the winner of a key...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano on Big Ten’s new massive TV deal: ‘It sure helps pay the bills’
Running a Power Five athletic department is a costly venture, so an annual eight-figure injection is pretty useful. That is Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano’s takeaway from the Big Ten’s massive new media rights deal, which is slated to earn the league over $1 billion a year that will trickle down to its 16 (and counting) members.
Rutgers will turn to an experienced duo in the frontcourt this season
Rutgers basketball will have a different look in the way it plays games and distributes minutes this season. Looking ahead, the low post ideally belongs to junior center Cliff Omoruyi while head coach Steve Pikiell will sprinkle players around him as a lot of options exist when it comes to formulating lineups.
Show Low Football
Arizona high school football Week 1 primer - Eric Frantz Key Arizona high school football games, computer rankings, statewide stat leaders, schedules and scores - live and final. 2022 Arizona HS Football Schedules - Eric Frantz Who plays who, when and where...A weekly look at the Arizona HS Football Regular...
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Where to Find The Best Sushi in New Jersey
- Try a sushi restaurant if you're looking for a unique dining experience in the Garden State. New Jersey is full of options, whether you're looking for a traditional omakase experience or more contemporary sushi. Here are some of the best spots for delicious Japanese cuisine. New Jersey offers many excellent places to enjoy sushi, including a few of the most popular spots in the state.
Are these the best 5 pizza places at the Jersey Shore?
For me, that means hitting the shore, hanging on the beach, and cooling off in the surf. And although most people associate the summer weather with the backyard grill or their favorite seafood place, I think of pizza. That's right. Pizza. It's mainly based on my experiences as a kid...
The NJ Italian market that should be on everyone’s bucket list
We all have our favorite supermarkets, but wouldn’t it be fun to check out somewhere new every once in a while?. And when it comes to Italian markets, everyone has an opinion of what the best is. But, I’ve found the best and until someone turned me onto it I had never heard of it before.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a Family
Moving to a new part of the country can certainly be a daunting task, especially if you have kids. With so much to consider, it can be overwhelming weighing all the different options. That's why sites like Niche exist. This online database collects ratings, reviews, and real research to compile lists and profiles that connect schools and neighborhoods with students and families.
Glen Ridge resident continues to dredge local history with his metal detector
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Still collecting after all these years, Glen Ridge High School Class of 2021 graduate Jack Wooten started amassing his array of collectibles as a small boy. “I was big into Matchbox cars and seashells I found at the beach,” he recently told The Glen Ridge Paper. “I have all the cars in a bin and and all the shells in glass jars.”
Here’s Where To Get The BEST, Tastiest Tacos in New Jersey
One of the essential major food groups, if you ask me - when they're done the right way!. We're not talkin' ground beef, shredded cheese and taco sauce from the grocery store. We're talking tender, juicy, marinated chicken, carne asada, birria, fish, and chorizo... in-house made flour and corn tortillas, accompanied with fresh spices and vegetables bursting with flavor! Real. Authentic. Tacos!
We Have The Ultimate Best New Jersey Burger Guide
New Jersey is the diner capital of the world, so we better have some really good burgers in the Garden State, and we do. If there's a good burger to be eaten, we want to know where it is, and now the ultimate New Jersey burger guide is here for you.
A grand hotel once overlooked Montclair (History and Heritage)
The Hotel Montclair opened its doors on May 1, 1907, high above Montclair on Crestmont Road, offering panoramic views with 400 feet of frontage on the cliff overlooking the town. The gracious hotel, built in the California mission style, offered “every comfort and convenience to be had,” according to a...
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
