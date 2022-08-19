ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Stolen dog in Kansas found after near week-long search

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) -- A dog who was kidnapped during a theft in Johnson County earlier this week has been finally found and reunited with its owner. It’s a sight many in the Kansas City metro are excited to see, Liz Robison and her 10-year-old blue Boston Terrier, “Maybel”, back together again.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

AMBER Alert issued for two Missouri children canceled; kids are safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) launch a Kansas AMBER Alert for two missing children: Marlaya and Cassiah Owsley. At approximately 4:00pm, Marlaya and Cassiah Owsley were taken from their mother by a suspect during a violent...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

'He was a devoted dad:' Kansas City man killed in road-rage shooting

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A Kansas City family is coping with a devastating loss. A father of four young girls was killed in an apparent case of road rage. Now his fiancée is bearing an unimaginable burden as she raises their daughters and the baby boy he'll never get to meet.
KAKE TV

Jet skier dies after being pulled from Kansas lake, sheriff's office says

HILLSDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say a jet skier died after being pulled from a lake on Sunday. The Miami County Sheriff's Office said deputies and EMS responded, along with state parks officials, to the report of an unresponsive subject at Hillsdale Reservoir. Bystanders pulled the rider...

Comments / 0

Community Policy