goutrgv.com
Season Preview: Men's Soccer
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – It has been a couple of weeks since The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team started their preseason and with their first regular match just days away, they are excited to put all they have worked on to the test.
goutrgv.com
Women's Soccer Falls to Islanders in South Texas Showdown
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros women's soccer team fell to the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 4-3 in a South Texas Showdown contest presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union on Sunday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. Sophomore midfielder...
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Sweeps Texas A&M International in Exhibition Match
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros volleyball team swept the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 in a closed exhibition match Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Sophomore outside hitter Claudia Lupescu and senior outside hitter Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros offense with...
goutrgv.com
Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the Week: Molly Reynosa
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Molly Reynosa, of the women's soccer team, is the Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the Week. Reynosa scored the Vaqueros' first goal of the season on Sunday against Texas...
utrgvrider.com
Fall back into you￼
The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
goutrgv.com
Athletics Business Office
The UTRGV Athletics Business Office serves the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in the organizational, operational, fiscal and human resource management for the department. Our goal is to serve athletic staff, student-athletes and external stakeholders in an efficient, accurate, timely, and professional manner. We believe in developing meaningful relationships across all UTRGV communities. Developing these relationships helps support our department's mission. Ultimately, the Athletics Business Office is here to help.
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
utrgvrider.com
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
PSJA ISD preps for school year with new safety measures
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District leaders are taking action to enhance school safety in preparation for the upcoming school year. Some of the actions include hands-on training for PSJA police and security department officers, increasing the number of PSJA police officers, campus checks and inspections, visitor screening, enhancing video surveillance, training […]
riograndeguardian.com
Patridge: RGV ‘may run into a tight power situation’
MCALLEN, Texas – Supply chain issues could result in the Rio Grande Valley facing a shortage of electricity in the years ahead, McAllen Economic Development Corporation President Keith Patridge has warned. Speaking at a McAllen EDC board meeting last week, Patridge said he recently met with Lee Jones, community...
KRGV
LIST: Rio Grande Valley cities distributing sandbags
With the potential for rain in the Rio Grande Valley increasing as a tropical storm warning goes into effect for Willacy and Cameron counties, several cities announced they are distributing sandbags to residents. CAMERON COUNTY. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 from 7 a.m. through noon. WHERE:. • Commissioner Precinct 1...
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
LIST: Valley cities offering sandbags ahead of weekend rain
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley cities announced they will be offering sandbags as the potential of weekend rain increases. The following cities have announced they will provide sandbags: Brownsville: Cameron County will distribute sandbags from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 20 at Monte Bella Park and the Event Center. […]
dailyadvent.com
This is Epic: La Joya 8-year-old and his mullet live up to his name
Epic Orta poses at Fortified City Church on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) When it comes to mullets, there are two qualities that come to mind — boldness and confidence. When it comes to Epic Orta, there are two qualities that also come to mind —...
Tropical storm warning for most of the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Rio Grande Valley. The warning covers Cameron, southern Hidalgo and Willacy counties. The National Hurricane Center is tracking a developing tropical storm in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to become a tropical storm overnight toward dawn Saturday […]
Six COVID-19 related deaths reported in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas (VallleyCentral) — An additional six COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Department on Friday. According to a news release, three of the people who died were unvaccinated. The deceased ranged in age from 40 to over 70 years old. There have been 1,002 newly reported positive cases. […]
Cameron County: Fully vaccinated adult dies of COVID-19
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths today. Of the dead, one individual was fully vaccinated. This raises the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,283. The county also received an additional 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of the 200 new cases, 69 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. […]
RGV housing market continues to grow
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cost of building supplies has skyrocketed in the past 2½ years due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. Karla Perez, who represents Esperanza Homes, a home builder company located in the Rio Grande Valley said home construction in the RGV is doing well. According to Perez, interest rates are […]
kurv.com
Disturbance At McAllen Retail Center Leads To Arrest On Terroristic Threat Charge
A Harlingen man has been charged with making a terroristic threat following a disturbance at a business in the Palms Crossing shopping center in McAllen. 22-year-old Samuel Silva was arrested Friday evening after making an apparent verbal threat during what McAllen police called an employment disagreement. Officers had been called...
