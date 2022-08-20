The UTRGV Athletics Business Office serves the UTRGV Department of Intercollegiate Athletics in the organizational, operational, fiscal and human resource management for the department. Our goal is to serve athletic staff, student-athletes and external stakeholders in an efficient, accurate, timely, and professional manner. We believe in developing meaningful relationships across all UTRGV communities. Developing these relationships helps support our department's mission. Ultimately, the Athletics Business Office is here to help.

