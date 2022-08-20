Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta Moore
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer Geer
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer Geer
Related
spotonillinois.com
Chicago Fire 0, NYCFC 2: Man of the Match
Who was the least bad? The Chicago Fire laid an egg in their 2-0 defeat to NYCFC. So it's pretty difficult to award a Man of the Match. However, usually, there are one or two players who manage to rise above the disappointment and still have pretty good...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Glenview junior tennis player Anya Mookencherry rank in Girls' 18 singles bracket by week ending July 22?
There are three junior tennis players from Winnetka ranked in the Boys' 12 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There were four junior tennis players who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Jayden Dussias is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Berkeley Village Board met July 19
Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1 Call to Order 2 Pledge of Allegiance 3 Roll Call 4 Presentations and Appointment4.1 Swearing in of Police Officers - Marcello Agate and Michael Janosz 4.2 ComEd Storm Report 4.3 Beautify Berkeley... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:. 16:42.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "On Saturday night, our Community Safety Team officers recovered a loaded firearm & a magazine during..."
Century Aluminum Co. (CENX:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -21.16 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 18. On Aug. 18, shares in the Century Aluminum Co. company were selling at $8.98. One year before, these shares were trading at $11.39. Century Aluminum Co. employs... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 27: one inmate sentenced in DeKalb County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Sycamore tennis player Steven Chen is ranked 6,141st in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 86 total points, split between 86 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Toddler Reported Missing From Marquette Park, Chicago Police Say
A missing persons alert has been issued for a toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022
These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
spotonillinois.com
Another ISP Squad Car Struck In Scott's Law Violation; Trooper Unhurt
An Illinois State Police trooper is uninjured after the latest incident of a state police squad car being struck by a driver in a Scott's Law violation. The latest incident happened early Saturday in Kankakee County. The trooper was stopped at the side of the road with lights activated... ★...
Comments / 0