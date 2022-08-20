ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Fire 0, NYCFC 2: Man of the Match

Who was the least bad? The Chicago Fire laid an egg in their 2-0 defeat to NYCFC. So it's pretty difficult to award a Man of the Match. However, usually, there are one or two players who manage to rise above the disappointment and still have pretty good...
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
Village of Berkeley Village Board met July 19

Here is the agenda provided by the board: 1 Call to Order 2 Pledge of Allegiance 3 Roll Call 4 Presentations and Appointment4.1 Swearing in of Police Officers - Marcello Agate and Michael Janosz 4.2 ComEd Storm Report 4.3 Beautify Berkeley...
Toddler Reported Missing From Marquette Park, Chicago Police Say

A missing persons alert has been issued for a toddler who was last seen Sunday in her Marquette Park residence, according to Chicago police. Authorities say that London Ligon, who is 15-months old, was last seen Sunday morning. Ligon is described as a Black female, 2-feet-6 inches...
Top 10 Joliet, Illinois home sales for July 2022

These are the top 10 home sales for Joliet, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were 11 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $330,000 in Joliet. Top 10 home sales in Joliet for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceZachary and Monica Roberts7304...
