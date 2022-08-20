ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
Lewiston, NY
Entertainment
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thelonious Monk
Person
Julian Lage
Person
Frank Glover
Person
Bill Frisell
Person
Walter Smith Iii
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bobby Broom
Person
John Scofield
wnypapers.com

A conversation with Grand Island Postmaster Joshua Stewart

Dispatch: What motivated you to work in the post office?. Joshua Stewart: Retirement benefits is what drew me to it – the stable job that I could count on for a while, the ability to provide for my family and spend time with them. I was part owner of a gym. I helped open a couple of gyms in the area. We opened Hive Lifespan Center in East Amherst. I ran the training department there. My good friend opened a gym in Buffalo, Quarter Deck Athletics.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
thechallengernews.com

2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!

The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Jazz Fest#Jazz Guitarist#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
News 4 Buffalo

County Fair Food Showdown winners announced

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
westsidenewsny.com

New chapter for Churchville-Chili football

The Churchville-Chili Saints have a new head varsity football coach – just the third in the program’s history – but it is far from an unfamiliar face. Former Assistant Coach Dennis Pynn takes over for Troy Jeffers, who was at the helm for seven years. Pynn was a longtime assistant under the founder of Saints football, Paul Dick, who was the head coach for the first 22 years.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
WGRZ TV

The Silver Comet roller coaster makes its return to Grand Island

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, formerly known as Fantasy Island, has reopened the park's classic wooden roller coaster, The Silver Comet, to the public after a three year hiatus. The Silver Comet — which was designed by Custom Coaster International and opened in 1999 —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy