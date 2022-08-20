Read full article on original website
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
NewsChannel 36
Buffalo Dance Team Finds a Way to Perform
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Devastation Dance Company traveled from Buffalo, New York, to Watkins Glen International to perform their dance routine. Director of the company, Tamee Ebo, said her team was scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., this afternoon. Sadly, their bus driver detoured on the way to...
2022 Erie County Fair concludes after successful 12 days
It's the 12 best days of summer for a reason. Although it rained on the last day, it didn't stop people from having fun to close out the Erie County Fair.
The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York
School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo. The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00. The Lottery said TAKE 5 players...
wnypapers.com
A conversation with Grand Island Postmaster Joshua Stewart
Dispatch: What motivated you to work in the post office?. Joshua Stewart: Retirement benefits is what drew me to it – the stable job that I could count on for a while, the ability to provide for my family and spend time with them. I was part owner of a gym. I helped open a couple of gyms in the area. We opened Hive Lifespan Center in East Amherst. I ran the training department there. My good friend opened a gym in Buffalo, Quarter Deck Athletics.
thechallengernews.com
2022 VETERANS STAND DOWN!
The Stand Down is a one day event designed to provide services and information to all veterans in the Western New York area. In 2022 there will be two local dates and locations to serve male and female Vets:. *Buffalo: Tuesday, August 30, Sahlen Field, Downtown Buffalo. *Niagara Falls: Friday,...
Founder of Mercy Flight passes away
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
County Fair Food Showdown winners announced
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair has amazing food, but only a few can recognized as the best of the food showdown winners. There were three categories: new food, sweets and treats and a healthy option. The best new food dish was the “Dirty Bird chicken and waffle pizza,” a collaboration between Dirty […]
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Erie County Fair Drops Off Funnel Cakes to Stefon Diggs
The Erie County Fair is going on through this weekend, so make sure you head out to the Hamburg Fairgrounds before Monday, because you'll have to wait until August of 2023. The weather should be phenomenal today and tomorrow for it. It's been another successful year at the fair and...
buffalorising.com
On the Market: 109 Chandler Street
Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
westsidenewsny.com
New chapter for Churchville-Chili football
The Churchville-Chili Saints have a new head varsity football coach – just the third in the program’s history – but it is far from an unfamiliar face. Former Assistant Coach Dennis Pynn takes over for Troy Jeffers, who was at the helm for seven years. Pynn was a longtime assistant under the founder of Saints football, Paul Dick, who was the head coach for the first 22 years.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Then and Now: Everything You Need to Know About Mister’s Bar and Lanes Major Transformation
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Back in the 1950s, making plans to meet up with your friends at the local bowling alley was the thing to do. Mister’s Bar and Lanes was one of those...
WGRZ TV
The Silver Comet roller coaster makes its return to Grand Island
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World, formerly known as Fantasy Island, has reopened the park's classic wooden roller coaster, The Silver Comet, to the public after a three year hiatus. The Silver Comet — which was designed by Custom Coaster International and opened in 1999 —...
Bills Player Wants a Raising Cane’s in Buffalo
We have it really good in Western New York, all things considered. Sure, we have to deal with cold and snow for three to four months out of the year, but we have hardly any traffic, amazing summers and autumns, wonderful people and a crazy good food scene. The local...
