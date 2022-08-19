Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyNaperville, IL
Related
'Unwanted' Insect Species Invades Illinois
This uniquely patterned fly might look pretty, but its effects on the environment are anything but beautiful. According to NBC Chicago, the Spotted Lanternfly ranks as the "Most Unwanted" Bug on Illinois Cooperative Agriculture Pest Survey Program's list of invasive species. The Spotted Lanternfly disrupts industries that encompass various fruits...
Make Some Extra Cash Picking Pumpkins at One Illinois Farm Next Month
I may be a bit premature on this, but yesterday I took down all the 'Hello Summer' type decor in my home. Yes, I realize it is technically still summer until September 22, but my kids' first day of school was yesterday and it feels like still having summer signs up in our home is just mocking them.
klcc.org
Oregon food company fined $100,000 for mishandling chemicals
An Oregon company has agreed to pay $100,000 for violating the Clean Air Act. Smith Frozen Foods Inc. is based in Weston, a small town in Umatilla County. According to EPA inspections from 2016, the company improperly handled anhydrous ammonia, a chemical that can lead to lung damage and death.
Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?
In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal in Illinois To Drive With a Dog on Your Lap?
My two dogs LOVE hanging their head out the window, and sometimes they find their way onto my lap when driving. Looks like we won't be doing that anymore. What dog doesn't like sitting on its owner's lap while driving with its head out the window? However, if you do this you might want to rethink that next time you bring your pup in your car. Illinois Bill HB1581 states:
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
northernpublicradio.org
Illinois EPA suspends Household Hazardous Waste collections
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has announced a temporary suspension of all Household Hazardous Waste collection events and locations after a fire occurred at the current disposal facility in Ohio. Illinois EPA is working with the current contractor to evaluate alternatives for disposal. Illinois EPA is suspending the scheduled one-day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials Warn of Mysterious Viral Illness Killing Dogs In Northern Michigan
Symptoms are similar to those of the highly contagious canine parvovirus. In one county, more than 20 dogs have died within days of falling ill, an official said.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
How to file a claim in Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit
(WTVO) — Snapchat has reached a settlement with the State of Illinois after being accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting users’ biometric data, using its “Lenses” and “Filters,” without their consent. According to the Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit was filed in May, and on Monday, a $35 million settlement has […]
dallasexpress.com
Is the Housing Market Going Down?
Let’s check out the Texas housing data for Q2 from 2019-2022. 2019 = 101,896 homes sold / average days on market 88. 2020 = 91,970 homes sold / average days on market 93. 2021 = 114,772 homes sold / average days on market 71. 2022 = 108,390 homes sold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Snapchat Reaches Settlement in Illinois Lawsuit: Here's What to Know
(NBC CHICAGO)- A multi-million dollar settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit in Illinois involving Snapchat's parent company. The lawsuit accused the social network of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by illegally collecting users' biometric information without their consent, according to court documents. It was filed in May in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.
dallasexpress.com
Mussels Cleaning Texas Rivers
Over 50 species of mussels call Texas home, and many of them serve an essential function in the rivers and lakes of the state. These mussels have been called the “livers of the rivers” by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. They can filter as much as 15...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: If Wind and Solar are so Cheap, Why are Texans Paying More for Electricity?
As Texas moves closer to the much-awaited conclusion of another hot summer—thankfully without any electric grid emergencies so far—it’s a good time to break from the conversation on grid reliability and talk about the coming rise in Texans’ electric bills. A common claim is that wind...
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
TikTok settlement: Illinois users eligible for payout from $92M class action lawsuit
Illinois residents may be getting a substantial payout after TikTok settled a class action privacy lawsuit for $92 million.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Home Prices Starting To Fall
The rise in home prices is slowing in big cities across Texas as housing inventories rise and sales decline. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, home prices stalled on a month-to-month basis, holding firm at $430,000 from May to June, according to the Re/Max National Housing Report. However, median home prices...
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
Comments / 0