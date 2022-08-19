Read full article on original website
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Earn 5-set win Over Nevada
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team beat the Nevada Wolf Pack in five sets (25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13) Friday at The Nest. The non-conference win improved the Pilots' record to 2-0 this season. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Maui Robins, who registered 19 kills and...
portlandpilots.com
Portland draws Central Arkansas 2-2 in Opener
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots scored two goals late in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw with Central Arkansas Bears. Portland moved to 0-0-1 overall with the draw. Central Arkansas grabbed a 1-0 lead when Kris Naicker scored in the 16th minute. The Sugar Bears grabbed a...
portlandpilots.com
UP Athletics and KOIN-TV, KRCW-TV Announce Fall TV Schedule
PORTLAND, Ore. – University of Portland Athletics continues its partnership with KOIN-TV (CBS) and KRCW-TV (CW) as the exclusive television broadcast partner of Pilots home sporting events in the Portland-metro market this season. Sunday's women's soccer match versus Montana at 1 p.m. on Portland's CW will launch an 11-event broadcast schedule for the fall season.
portlandpilots.com
Volleyball Opens Season at Sacramento State Invitational
PORTLAND PILOTS (0-0, 0-0 WCC) Middle Tennessee State (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) Place: Sacramento, Calif. Place: Sacramento, Calif. Last: POR 3 NEV 3 (8/27/21) Sacramento State (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky) Day:. Saturday. Date: Aug. 27, 2022. Place: Sacramento, Calif. Time: 1:30 P.M. Facility: The Nest. Video: ESPN+. Stats: portlandpilots.com. POR vs....
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Draw Washington State 0-0 in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. -- Portland and Washington St. played to a 0-0 tie Thursday (Aug. 25) on the road at Lower Soccer Field. The tie moved Portland's record to 1-0-2 overall and the Cougars to 0-1-1. How it Happened. Portland totaled seven shots in the scoreless tie, three of them on...
portlandpilots.com
'I Don't put Much Stock in it': Pilots Betting on Themselves in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. – When asked what he thought about the Portland Pilots being picked to finish first in the West Coast Conference by his peers in the annual WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, Portland head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt said he thought about it for maybe two seconds. He was appreciative of the show of faith in his squad, but winning a preseason poll doesn't get you any hardware. There's no trophy for winning the preseason in college soccer.
