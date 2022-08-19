PORTLAND, Ore. – When asked what he thought about the Portland Pilots being picked to finish first in the West Coast Conference by his peers in the annual WCC Preseason Coaches Poll, Portland head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt said he thought about it for maybe two seconds. He was appreciative of the show of faith in his squad, but winning a preseason poll doesn't get you any hardware. There's no trophy for winning the preseason in college soccer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO